An Event to Rally Quebec Around Productivity, Innovation, and Resilience

MONTREAL, May 13, 2025 /CNW/ - As Quebec grapples with growing economic, technological, and social challenges, the 2025 Rencontre au Sommet emerges as a pivotal event to reflect, debate, and co-create practical, forward-thinking solutions. Set to take place on May 27 in Montreal, the conference will convene more than 200 leaders from across the province. Presented by BCF Business Law, Aviseo Conseil, in partnership with Desjardins, the Conseil du patronat du Québec (CPQ), and the Québec Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCQ), the event will focus on three strategic pillars: productivity, resilience, and innovation. For this first edition, participants can expect a rich and engaging agenda, including keynote presentations, two high-level panels featuring leading economic voices, collaborative working sessions, a confessional on economy, and ample networking opportunities.

An Ambitious and Collaborative Program

Keynote Conferences

Innovate or Agonize – Philippe Boulanger (international speaker, former innovation leader at Apple and Sony, founder of Neopost Labs, and expert in innovation intelligence and AI adoption in business) will share his vision of the transformations needed to remain competitive in a rapidly changing and uncertain global landscape.





– (international speaker, former innovation leader at Apple and Sony, founder of Neopost Labs, and expert in innovation intelligence and AI adoption in business) will share his vision of the transformations needed to remain competitive in a rapidly changing and uncertain global landscape. Innovation and Society – Frédéric Bouchard (Dean of Arts and Sciences and Professor of Philosophy at Université de Montréal, will address the question: "How can we keep our heads in the age of paradoxes?".

Prestigious panels

Resilience and Perspectives: Quebec Entrepreneurship at the Heart of the Economy – Moderated by Marie-Pier Frappier (Interim Editor-in-Chief, Les Affaires ), this panel will bring together Pierre Cléroux (Vice-President, Research and Chief Economist, BDC), Norma Kozhaya (Vice-President of Research and Chief Economist, Quebec Employers Council), and René Beaudry (Co-founder, Normandin Beaudry ) to discuss the challenges and drivers of entrepreneurial resilience in Quebec .





– Moderated by (Interim Editor-in-Chief, ), this panel will bring together Pierre Cléroux (Vice-President, Research and Chief Economist, BDC), (Vice-President of Research and Chief Economist, Quebec Employers Council), and René Beaudry (Co-founder, ) to discuss the challenges and drivers of entrepreneurial resilience in . Ambition and Excellence: Quebec in Motion – A conversation with leaders from three flagship organizations, recognized for their ambition and exceptionalism, who have successfully innovated over the years and become inspiring models in Quebec : Véronique Proulx (President and CEO, Quebec Federation of Chambers of Commerce), Stéphane Garneau (President, Micro Logic), Christiane Germain (Co-President, Germain Hotels), and André Noreau (Senior Vice-President and Chief Innovation Officer, Premier Tech).

Collaborative Sessions

"In the Headlines" Workshop – A dynamic space to identify priority issues and share potential solutions.





– A dynamic space to identify priority issues and share potential solutions. Solutions and Commitments – A collaborative workshop to develop concrete commitments and collective recommendations for the future of Quebec's economy.

The future of Quebec starts now. Join us to turn global economic uncertainties into opportunities for innovation and collaboration, and help build a stronger, more autonomous, and resilient economy.

May 27, 2025| 8:45 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. | Bungalow – Montreal

