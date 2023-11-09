JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Progesys, a multidisciplinary project management company, is pleased to announce the official opening of its office in Jakarta, Indonesia. This expansion marks a significant milestone in Progesys' commitment to Southeast Asia, enabling it to better serve its growing clientele in the region.

A growing market

Indonesia has continued to captivate the global audience with its impressive growth across various sectors. From the country's rapid recovery after the pandemic to its resilient development of infrastructure and industry, Indonesia has positioned itself as a key market for many companies worldwide. This promising trend is motivating numerous organizations like Progesys, which has been operating in Indonesia since 2012, to strengthen their presence in this thriving sector. The inauguration of the new office was highlighted on November 7th in Jakarta, in the presence of key allies from Quebec and Canada.

Also attending the office inauguration event to support this expansion journey were representatives from Embassy of Canada , Mark Strasser, Senior Trade Commissioner; Francis Despatis, Second Secretary (Commercial) & Trade Commissioner; and Melani Ismael, Trade Commissioner. In addition, the event was also attended by Guillermo Martin Moyano, Director of Economic Affairs, Québec Government office in Singapore, who represented the President of Investissement Québec International, Hubert Bolduc . Marie-Élaine Jacome, Specialist Advisor, Metals, Mines and Forests, Exports at Investment Quebec International, was also present in this office inauguration event, supporting the expansion of Progesys.

"Indonesia is on an impressive growth path, and we at Progesys believe in our expertise to contribute it," said Riad Faour, President & CEO, Progesys at the office inauguration event. "We believe in adding value to our clients, their projects and the communities involved. We are excited about this journey in Indonesia and looking forward to supporting Indonesia project owners in delivering successful projects and achieving their business objectives".

"Making the client's vision a successful reality is at the heart of what we do. More importantly, in delivering our services we are committed to working towards building a better future by sharing our know-how on delivering environmentally responsible and sustainable projects" Rami Faour, Vice President - Business Development, Progesys.

Established in Canada in 2003, Progesys has expanded into a strong firm with offices in seven countries. Having managed and commissioned hundreds of facilities across the world, Progesys ensures operability in terms of performance, reliability, safety, and information traceability. Progesys is renowned for its management expertise and its ability to facilitate the transition to operations, dedicated to the realization of industrial and infrastructure projects on an international scale.

In his remarks, Mark Strasser, Senior Trade Commissioner, Embassy of Canada said, "We applaud Progesys for their dedication in developing their operations in Indonesia, their relentlessness in pursuing business opportunities and their outstanding efforts to comprehend Indonesian culture and the way business is conducted."

Also showcasing support, Hubert Bolduc, President of Investissement Québec International, noted, "ESG factors are essential to meet growing stakeholder expectations, as it contributes to the sustainability of the industry, as well as in mitigating associated risks. Therefore, Investissement Québec International is proud to support a company as Progesys in their growth and its diversification."

Sean Emmond, Chief Representative - Indonesia, Export Development Canada, also conveyed his support in his welcoming remarks, "The opening of the Progesys Indonesia office marks a great step in the Company's international expansion. EDC applauds the growing presence of Canadian exporters and investors like Progesys in this dynamic, fast-growing market. EDC looks forward to working closely with Progesys as the Company seeks to develop its business here."

About Progesys

Progesys is a project management company focused on helping projects reach their full potential. We help project owners achieve their objectives through excellence in project management and an optimal transition to operations. Founded in 2003, the company offers services in project management, engineering management, construction management, operational readiness, commissioning, ESG practices implementation, industrial programming, and Industry 4.0. Progesys provides its expertise to a range of international markets and sectors, from its origins in the aluminum industry to energy, hydrocarbons, mining and metals, infrastructure, transportation and more. Headquartered in Canada with regional offices in USA, Brazil, UAE, Oman, Malaysia, and Indonesia, Progesys has completed capital projects in more than 50 countries. The Progesys team is made up of brilliant, diverse, and passionate people who share common values: Leading by example, being open-minded, valuing life and resources, and upholding moral and ethical principles. For more information, visit Progesys.ca or follow Progesys Inc on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Progesys

For further information: Media Contact: Gabrielle Sorensen, Coordinator, Communications and Social Media, [email protected]