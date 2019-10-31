Profound Medical Corp. Opens the Market

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Arun Menawat, Chief Executive Officer, Profound Medical Corp. (PRN), joined Dani Lipkin, Innovation Sector Head, Capital Formation, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market. Profound Medical develops customizable, incision-free therapies, which combine real-time Magnetic Resonance (MR) imaging, thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control for the radiation-free ablation of diseased tissue. Profound Medical Corp. graduated and commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on July 13, 2018.

