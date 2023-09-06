Riders from Team Novo Nordisk competing in UCI World Tour races in Quebec City Friday, September 8, and in Montreal on Sunday, September 10

MONTREAL, Sept. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - The Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal, the UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale) World Tour race taking place in Montreal on Sunday, September 10, is a gruelling event, featuring 18 laps of a 12.3 km circuit up, down and around Mount Royal, with climbs totalling a vertical rise of 269 meters on each lap. The full race is 221.4 km.

But among the world's elite cyclists who will be taking part, some are competing with an added layer of complexity – managing their type 1 diabetes.

The cyclists are members of Team Novo Nordisk, the world's first all-diabetes professional cycling team. They will be joining the 18 World Teams of the UCI World Tour comprised of the top cyclists in the world.

"Over the last century, our goal as a company has been to provide people living with chronic diseases with the support they need to live their best lives," says Vince Lamanna, President, Novo Nordisk Canada. "We hope the inspiring accomplishments of Team Novo Nordisk serve as a reminder that anything is possible, even when living with a chronic disease like type 1 diabetes. "

Team Novo Nordisk's mission is to inspire, educate and empower people affected by type 1 diabetes, and to promote an active and healthy lifestyle as they compete against the best cyclists in the world. Team Novo Nordisk strives to show the world what may be possible with diabetes, thanks in part to a century of innovation within diabetes management.

"The professional cyclists of Team Novo Nordisk are very excited to be taking part in the upcoming UCI World Tour races, the Grand Prix de Québec and Grand Prix de Montreal, as well as to meet members of the local diabetes community during our visit," said Quentin Valognes, a former professional cyclist and current Team Novo Nordisk Ambassador. "Our mission is to inspire, educate and empower people with diabetes to discover, like us, that with the right management and by living a healthy and active lifestyle, diabetes doesn't have to be an obstacle that stops people from pursuing their dreams."

Members of Team Novo Nordisk will be attending a reception after the Montreal race. This is an opportunity for many people in the community – including those living with diabetes and those who work to improve the lives of Canadians living with chronic diseases – to meet the team and hear about their experiences. Media are invited to attend. It will start at 4:30 p.m. at the Delta Hotel Montreal in 'Le Jardin'.

About Team Novo Nordisk – Racing to Drive Change in Diabetes

Team Novo Nordisk is the world's first all-diabetes professional cycling team. In 2012, Phil Southerland, co-founder and CEO of the team, and global healthcare company, Novo Nordisk, came together to create Team Novo Nordisk, based on a shared vision to inspire, educate, and empower people around the world affected by diabetes and promote a healthy and active lifestyle.

About the Grands Prix Cyclistes

Team Novo Nordisk will also be taking part in the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec in Quebec City at Parc de la Francophonie on Grande Allée ouest on Friday, September 8, where they will complete 16 laps of a 12.6 km course for a total of 201.6 km, with a vertical rise and descent of 186 meters on each lap.

The 12th edition of the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal will begin on Sunday, September 10, with the opening of the Fans' Village at 9:00 a.m., located in Jeanne-Mance Park at Park Avenue. The start-finish line for the race is on Park Avenue at the Georges-Étienne Cartier monument. Fans can watch the race along the route, which can be found here .

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 59,000 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.ca , or @NovoNordiskCA on X (Twitter) .

