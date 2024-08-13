Productive diversification: Preserving Alberta's productivity edge

ATB Financial Special Economic Report

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - ATB Financial's latest economic special report delves into the critical productivity challenges facing Canada. Sustained increases in labour productivity are essential for real per capita income growth, making it a vital issue as Canada's population ages and more individuals exit the workforce.

While the national productivity problem has been extensively documented, this report shifts the focus to Alberta. The report offers an in-depth analysis of industry-level data, revealing Alberta's unique productivity dynamics.

"Productivity is often perceived as simply doing more with less, but it's about working smarter, not harder," said ATB Financial's Chief Economist, Mark Parsons. "It involves upgrading skills, investing in machinery and technology, commercialising and developing higher-value products, and expanding into new markets."

The report poses a critical question for Alberta: What are its unique strengths now and in the future, and how can the province continue to build on them? Successfully answering this question will facilitate 'productive diversification,' driving continued improvements in living standards.

Key Findings:

Higher Labor Productivity in Alberta : Alberta consistently shows higher labour productivity compared to other provinces. While it's primarily driven by the energy sector, this advantage spans most major sectors.

The gap between Alberta's productivity and the national average has narrowed recently, coinciding with a decrease in energy investment and a shift towards service employment.

: The gap between productivity and the national average has narrowed recently, coinciding with a decrease in energy investment and a shift towards service employment. Energy Sector Challenges : Over the past decade, Alberta's energy sector has faced numerous shocks, leading to a challenging adjustment period. The number of workers in the oil and gas industry has decreased, and Alberta's wage premium relative to the rest of Canada has narrowed.

: Over the past decade, energy sector has faced numerous shocks, leading to a challenging adjustment period. The number of workers in the oil and gas industry has decreased, and wage premium relative to the rest of has narrowed. Emerging Growth Drivers: New sectors such as hydrogen, aerospace, food manufacturing, and technology are emerging as growth drivers. These developments are positive and will enable Alberta's economy to compete in the future.

Despite these new drivers, the energy sector remains the primary source of Alberta's labour productivity advantage. It is one of the most productive sectors in Canada. Maintaining a significant role in the global energy supply chain will be crucial for sustaining this productivity advantage even as other sectors expand.

"New and emerging growth sectors offer future opportunities for workers. At the same time, our findings suggest that leveraging its strength in energy has been an important driver of Alberta's productivity advantage in the past and will remain an important determinant in the future," added Parsons.

For further details and a comprehensive analysis, please refer to the full paper here .

