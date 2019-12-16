Production of renewable natural gas: La Coop fédérée is proud to be associated with the new Coop Agri-Énergie Warwick

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 16, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - With its participation in Quebec's first agricultural cooperative entirely dedicated to the production of renewable natural gas, La Coop fédérée is committed to one of the most innovative projects in terms of sustainable development while also supporting the prosperity of agricultural entrepreneurs.

"La Coop fédérée is proud to be associated with the Coop Agri-Énergie Warwick and Coop Carbone project, which was created thanks to the participation of many partners. This project highlights La Coop fédérée's desire to develop a healthy and sustainable environment for future generations," said La Coop fédérée president, Ghislain Gervais.

The creation of an agricultural biomethanization complex in Warwick will reduce greenhouse gases while diversifying the incomes of a dozen farmers in the region.

Already involved in numerous initiatives in the area of sustainable development, La Coop fédérée plans to go one step further and increase its presence in this sector in the coming years by continuing to support promising projects such as Coop Agri-Énergie Warwick.

About La Coop fédérée

Founded in 1922, La Coop fédérée is the largest agri-food enterprise in Quebec, the only Canada-wide agricultural cooperative and the 24th largest agri-food cooperative in the world. It represents more than 120,000 members, agricultural producers and consumers in nearly 60 cooperatives in several Canadian provinces. It employs more than 14,000 people and has sales of $6.5 billion. Including its affiliated cooperatives, La Coop fédérée has more than 19,000 employees and combined sales of $9.5 billion. Its activities are divided into three divisions: Olymel SEC (under the Olymel, Flamingo, Lafleur, Aliments Triomphe and Pinty's banners), Sollio Agriculture (under the La Coop, Elite, Agrocentre, Agrico, Agromart and Country Stores banners) and Groupe BMR inc. (under the BMR, Unimat, Agrizone, Potvin & Bouchard, La Shop and Country Stores banners). To find out more, visit www.lacoop.coop/.

