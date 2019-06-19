Procore and Construction Leader Pomerleau Sign Enterprise Agreement

TORONTO and CARPINTERIA, Calif., June 19, 2019 /CNW/ -- Procore Technologies, Inc. , a leading provider of construction management software, today announced that Pomerleau, one of Canada's leading construction companies and a pioneer in sustainable buildings, has selected Procore as one of its valued partners to help future-proof its business.

Pomerleau is eager to drive further innovation through technology to increase efficiencies and improve processes across the organization. "We really wanted to eliminate data silos and at the same time, make sure the agility for which Pomerleau is known is upheld. We are looking forward to a lasting and rewarding partnership with Procore," said Eric Lessard, Chief Digital Officer, Pomerleau Inc.

Procore's open platform and its ability to connect and integrate with various technologies were primary drivers behind Pomerleau's decision, especially as the organization is planning to streamline its technology solutions. Procore connects crucial business applications and information in one place so construction professionals can view important data and standardize operations both in the office and in the field.

With products for Project Management, Construction Financials, Quality & Safety, Field Productivity and Design Coordination, Procore is helping construction professionals manage risk and build quality projects—safely, on time, and within budget.

"Choosing Procore as a partner speaks to the amount of trust in not only our current offering, but in our capacity to innovate and support the Canadian business in the long term, allowing Pomerleau to continue adapting to the ever-evolving face of construction in Canada," said Jas Saraw, Vice President, Procore Canada. "Pomerleau was founded as a small humble family business over 50 years ago, and to this day continues to build relationships and deliver quality projects with humility, authenticity and innovation. At Procore, we strive to do the same and cannot wait to grow alongside the Pomerleau team."

This partnership marks one of the largest in Canada for Procore.

