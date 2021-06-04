LAVAL, QC, June 4, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Processia, a product lifecycle management (PLM) systems integrator and global service partner of Dassault Systems, officially joins Atos, a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenues of over €11 billion.

Processia's head office will remain in Laval and the company will continue its current operations. This strategic and growth-oriented transaction opens the door to a bright future for Processia, which becomes a subsidiary of Atos specialized in Product Lifecycle Management.

"I am very pleased to begin a new chapter in Processia's history with our acquisition by Atos. This acquisition is a testament to our reputation and the quality of the services we offer in the PLM, product lifecycle management," said Vincent Fraser, President and Co-Founder of Processia. "I would like to extend a warm thank you to all of our customers and employees as well as all of our partners who have supported our development over the past 20 years. "

Ensuring Sustainability

"We are very pleased to close this transaction. This is an important milestone in the history of a local company that will soon more than double its size within Atos," said Claude Dulude, Chairman of the Board of Processia. I am even prouder to have been able to accompany Vincent Fraser, an entrepreneur who has built a world-class company. This transaction will ensure Processia's sustainability, in the best interest of our employees, our clients and partners, and the communities in which we operate.

"I would like to also thank the Fonds de Solidarité FTQ, a key institutional shareholder, for its support over the years. I would also like to acknowledge the support of Processia's Board of Directors: Josée Dubuc, Thomas Emmrich, Renaud Caron, Stéphan Marois and Marc Allard. And finally, we wish Vincent and his team all the best as a new chapter begins today at Atos," added Mr. Dulude.

With this acquisition, Atos is strengthening its ability to support manufacturing companies in their transformation and adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies, in line with its industry strategy. Through the acquisition of Processia, Atos will strengthen its PLM and engineering solutions franchise, while complementing its current offering of Siemens, PTC and Dassault Systèmes services. At the same time, Atos will expand its presence in North America and Europe, including Belgium, Canada, France, India, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States.

About Processia

Processia, an Atos company, is a global consulting and systems integration company that helps organizations realize tangible benefits from enterprise digitization throughout the product lifecycle by unlocking the full potential of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform. The company has over 250 passionate and culturally diverse professionals in nine (9) countries. Processia has developed a comprehensive and pragmatic framework to deliver maximum value to its customers by providing strategic roadmaps and target operating model definition, platform implementation and upgrade, quality assurance, service transition, organizational change management and maintenance. Processia has been awarded Top Certified Partner status by Dassault Systèmes in 2020, in a quest for excellence and continuous talent development.

