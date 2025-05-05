BOUCHERVILLE, QC, May 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Proanima, a non-profit organization that for the past 13 years has been committed to preventive animal management in 14 municipalities on Montréal's South Shore and in the Montérégie, is pleased and proud to announce that it has partnered with Mondou, a leading Canadian distributor of pet health and wellness products, services, and accessories. Under the terms of this three-year partnership, Mondou will provide food for animals in Proanima's shelters in Boucherville, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, and in Montréal (beginning of 2026), while also financially supporting the organization's prevention and awareness projects.

This collaboration will support Proanima's mission of ensuring the best possible living conditions for the animals under its care. This vital support from Mondou will help improve their health and well-being as they wait to be adopted into a loving family.

"We chose Mondou for many reasons, not least its eagerness to invest in our mission and support our continuing strong growth," Proanima General Manager Anny Kirouac explains. "The addition of a third service centre to our network, in Montréal, is an unprecedented step in Proanima's expansion, as we will now be helping nearly 2.2 million people and their pets." She continues: "Our two organizations also share common values: an unwavering commitment to animal wellness and a responsible, sustainable approach to food supply. Mondou is also a 100% Québec company, which makes this partnership even more meaningful."

For her part, Mondou Vice-President of Operations Mélanie St-Martin says: "At Mondou, animal welfare is central to our commitment, and Proanima's mission is one that touches us deeply." She adds: "We are united by a mutual passion, so there is a natural synergy between our teams that has led to this truly meaningful collaboration. We are proud to be a principal partner, providing food for animals in Proanima shelters with our exclusive brands. This announcement is also a timely one, coinciding with the launch of our 8th Mondou Mondon for the Shelters fundraising campaign."

Mondou's financial and material support is essential to the fulfilment of Proanima's mission. With the costs of veterinary care, pet food, and facilities maintenance rising steadily, this partnership will play a key role in maintaining the high level of care that Proanima provides to animals. As a non-profit, Proanima deeply appreciates the generous support it receives from donors and partners as it strives to always do more for animals and the community.

This partnership exemplifies a socially aware and responsible approach whereby companies and associations join forces for a common cause: in this case, helping provide a better life for vulnerable animals.

About Proanima

Proanima, founded in 2012, is a network of service centres providing turnkey preventive animal management services to 14 partner municipalities and their citizens, offering advice, help and resources to limit the abandonment of animals. The non-profit organization cares for more than 6,000 animals each year and also provides services in prevention, awareness, education, identification, sterilization, temporary shelter, and safe management of dogs.

About Mondou

The Mondou banner is part of Legault Group, a family business founded in 1919. The company is a Canadian leader in the sale, manufacturing and distribution of pet products. With an extensive retail network across Québec, Mondou is renowned for the expertise of its team of advisors and its commitment to animal wellness and responsible adoption. In addition to providing quality products and services, Mondou supports the cause of animal welfare through a range of philanthropic initiatives benefiting organizations such as the Mira Foundation, the Université de Montréal Faculty of Veterinary Medicine's animal shelter, the SPCA, and many others.

