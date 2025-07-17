This strategic alliance combines the complementary expertise of the two companies to offer an integrated approach to organizational transformation.

MONTREAL, July 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Proaction International, a Quebec-based firm specializing in operational performance management and leadership coaching, announced today it is joining dss+, a global leader in operations transformation, safety, risk management, and sustainability.

This strategic partnership enables Proaction International to amplify the impact of its proven methodologies and its digital platform UTrakk by leveraging dss+'s well-established global presence and strong client relationships in key industries.

"Joining dss+ marks a major milestone in our evolution," said Denis Lefebvre, CEO of Proaction International. "We are uniting with a partner that shares our core values: people development, operational discipline, and the pursuit of sustainable results. This alliance strengthens our international presence and brings together perfectly aligned expertise to drive lasting performance."

Beyond their strategic alignment, Proaction International and dss+ have shared a core belief since their founding: that lasting performance transformation begins with people. This human-centered approach, which sets them apart from more traditional models, makes their union a natural evolution. It will offer clients a more comprehensive solution, underpinned by a shared vision and common values.

By joining dss+, Proaction International will contribute to a more integrated transformation offering combining organizational culture, systems, daily management practices, safety & risk, sustainability and operational excellence. UTrakk, the digital platform developed by Proaction International to support management practices and enhance team performance, will complement the dss+ 360 digital ecosystem, expanding its reach and impact.

Founded in 2004, Proaction International has more than 130 seasoned experts serving clients in the manufacturing, industrial, agri-food, aerospace, construction, healthcare, and retail sectors. The company is known for its human-centered approaches, on-the-ground coaching expertise, and leadership development.

The strong cultural alignment between the two organizations was a key factor in this decision. Proaction International employees will gain access to new professional development opportunities within a global network of 1,700 experts operating in 41 countries.

"We are proud to join a global partner that shares our mission and enables us to increase our impact while preserving the essence of our approach," added Mr. Lefebvre. "The future is bright—for our team, for our clients, and for the mission we will continue to pursue together."

About Proaction International

Proaction International is a leader in operational performance management and leadership coaching, relying on a human-centered approach to generate concrete, sustainable, and measurable results. Its digital platform, UTrakk, helps structure management practices and improve frontline team effectiveness.

The company supports clients from various sectors, including manufacturing, agri-food, aerospace, automotive, construction, healthcare, and retail.

Additional information is available at https://proactioninternational.com/en/

About dss+

dss+ is the operational transformation partner for complex and high-hazard industries. We help organisations achieve breakthroughs in safety, performance and sustainability that drive lasting success.

Combining deep technical expertise and decades of hands-on experience with cutting-edge methodologies and data-driven insights, we empower teams to shift mindsets, shape cultures and build the capabilities needed at every level.

Additional information is available at https://www.consultdss.com

SOURCE Proaction International Inc

Paola Mara, +1-514-238-2919, [email protected]