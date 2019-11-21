Prix performance Québec: Quality management and overall performance earn the Société de transport de Laval (STL) the highest distinction awarded by the Québec government

Québec Economy and Innovation Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon presented the award to General Director Guy Picard, also in presence of STL Board President Éric Morasse, during the 2019 Prix performance Québec gala luncheon held coincidentally with the Salon MPA tradeshow on best business practices hosted by the Mouvement québécois de la qualité.

"Quality has been a key part of our DNA at the STL for years, which explains why we were also honourably mentioned for the award in 2015. We pride ourselves on leading by example, in areas such as innovation, customer experience enhancement and even internal practices. As a result of the high distinction we received today, the STL is once more rewarded for its performance and its initiatives, which contribute to our city's reputation as a leader in sustainable mobility," indicated Mr. Morasse.

"The Prix performance Québec recognizes the work of the 1,000 STL employees who mobilize daily in service of performance and quality-driven management. We continually aim for best practices that ultimately enable us to provide Laval commuters with service that meets their needs. This award is an indication we're on the right track to continuing to provide the best public transit has to offer in Québec," declared Mr. Picard.

Continuous improvement: An integral part of STL culture

In 2001, we established an internal taskforce on quality. Ever since, the STL and its employees have been pushing forward nonstop with respect to continuous improvement, embracing this practice as their driving force. One example is the STL Warranty of Quality compensation program we created, and rebranded in 2017 as the Quality Commitment Program. It is still the only program of its kind in all of Canada.

Our focus on continuous improvement, in combination with the Quality Commitment Program, has made it possible for us these past years to refine our internal practices and reaffirm our rider-first mindset across all departments, especially operations, maintenance, infrastructure and customer service.

STL, winner of multiple awards in 2019

This prestigious accolade joins the list of other major awards the Société de transport de Laval won recently in recognition of its public transit work.

In April 2019, the STL earned the AQTr (Association québécoise des transports) public transit excellence award for its credit card payment pilot project.

In Fall 2019, we picked up a Jalon Mobility Award in the jury's choice category for our contribution to public transit innovation.

And this month, CUTA (Canadian Urban Transit Association) awarded the STL its Corporate Leadership Award – Marketing and Communications Category – for its new branding.

"Today's Prix performance award motivates us to carry on the work we started, and above all, to continue to raise the bar in the different areas of expertise we operate in. Whether it's electrifying our bus fleet, improving our service, or expanding our garage, we are at a mass transit turning point in Laval. Wonderful challenges await our teams, and we will do our utmost to make public transit out of the ordinary," concluded Mr. Morasse.

About the Société de transport de Laval

The STL develops and operates an integrated network consisting of buses, school transport, shared taxis, and paratransit transport which together combine for 19+ million trips per year. The STL's regular bus network consists of 46 routes, some 2,700 stops and covers over 1,400 kilometres across the Laval territory. The STL is among the most innovative transit authorities in the world, thanks to initiatives such as being the first in North America to operate a 100% electric 40-foot bus, and introducing as early as 2010 a passenger information system that dispatches real-time bus arrival information to riders. In 2017, the STL rebranded its Quality Commitment Program into the only customer service pledge of its kind in Canada. That same year, it also became the first transit authority in Canada to accept credit cards on buses. www.stl.laval.qc.ca.

