PRIVATE PLACEMENT INCREASED

KELOWNA, BC, June 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CD: TSXV) (the "Company"). Further to its news release of June 3, 2024, the Company is pleased to announce that, due to added interest‎, it has elected to increase the amount of its previously announced private placement to $1,500,000. All other terms remain the same.

Signed,

President and CEO

For further information: Cantex Mine Development Corp, Tel: +250-860-8582, Email: [email protected]