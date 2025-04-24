CANTEX PLANS DRILLING FOR GOLD AND SILVER-COPPER IN ADDITION TO COPPER AND MASSIVE SULPHIDE SILVER-LEAD-ZINC-GERMANIUM PROJECTS AT NORTH RACKLA, YUKON, CANADA

KELOWNA, BC, April 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Cantex Mine Development Corp. (TSXV: CD) (OTCQB: CTXDF) (the "Company") is pleased to provide the exploration plans for 2025 on its 100-percent-owned 14,077 hectare North Rackla claim block in the Yukon.

Dr. Charles Fipke reports

Massive Sulphide Silver-Lead-Zinc-Germanium Project

Cantex's directors continue to be impressed with the scale and grade of the mineralization at the Massive Sulphide project. Drilling in 2024 brought the drill confirmed strike length to 2.65 kilometres and continued to intersect high grade mineralization such as hole YKDD24-315 which intersected 15 metres of 62 g/t silver, 3.49% lead, 19.38% zinc and 117 g/t germanium (see news release of February 12, 2025).

The mineralization is open both along strike and to depth, with the deepest intercept occurring at 700 metres depth where hole YKDD20-163 contained a 23.67 metre true width of 24 g/t silver, 2.31% lead and 5.84% zinc (see news release of December 17, 2020). Drilling this season will focus on further expanding the mineralization.

Cantex is also initiating metallurgical test work on the Massive Sulphide mineralization. The coarse grained, high grade nature of the mineralization suggests that concentration on site may not require flotation. This would eliminate hazardous tailings and minimize the environmental impact of mining at North Rackla.

Copper Project

The Copper Project was discovered by prospecting a soil-talus anomaly on the western side of the North Rackla property. Initial drilling intersected 2.5 metres of 3.93% copper including 1 metre of 7.32% copper (see news release of April 13, 2023). This was followed up with drilling early in the 2024 field season where results included 2.9 metres of 4.54% copper in hole YKDD24-287 (see news release of August 19, 2024).

Late in the 2024 season a ground geophysical induced polarization/conductivity survey was completed over the area. This survey detected several strong conductors which we think represent copper mineralization. Drill testing of these anomalies is planned for this summer.

Regional Focus Anomalies in North Rackla

Cantex's exploration of the North Rackla claim block has identified several other prospective targets worthy of drilling. Structural geologist Chris Buchanan will be on site this summer and will be selecting sites for drilling at the North Gold and G67 gold anomalies and the G14 silver-copper anomaly. Details of these areas are presented below.

Northern Gold Area

The Northern Gold Area consists of a 120m by 150m area where mineralization occurs within a stromatolitic dolomitic unit that is exposed beneath a sandy bedded dolomitic unit. The Company's previous drilling will aid in defining the structural controls of the mineralization to best test the mineralization. Selected rock samples collected from this area are contained in the following table.

Sample Gold Silver Copper Lead Zinc

g/t g/t % % % KAR0001 1.25 105 0.05 2.07 23.00 KAR0011 2.91 87 0.30 1.84 22.50 KAR0408 11.40 34 0.03 0.25 0.10 KAR0413 5.86 95 0.02 3.24 0.29 KAR3107 15.75 28 0.01 0.43 0.06 KAR3518 14.65 278 0.04 13.75 0.44 KAST24077RX 5.29 105 0.04 1.16 0.66 KAST24087RX 1.04 169 0.06 1.24 22.00

G67 Gold Area

Anomaly G67 consists of a gold-arsenic soil-talus anomaly approximately 950 metres long and of irregular width of between 40 and 550m (averaging about 200m) underlain by Proterozoic dolostones. Rock samples from this anomaly have contained up to 39.60 g/t gold. Selected samples are presented in the table below (see release dated June 24, 2021).

Sample Gold Silver Copper Lead Zinc g/t g/t % % % KAR3230 39.60 16 0.02 0.04 0.06 KAR3249 1.36 1 0.02 0.01 0.01 KAR3253 3.13 6 0.08 0.01 0.07 KAR3255 5.62 4 0.01 0.01 0.03

G14 Silver-Copper Anomaly

Anomaly G14 is an irregular (990 x 75m) anomaly which contains consistently high silver and copper values. Results (see release of June 24, 2021) from selected rock samples from this anomaly are presented in the table below.

Sample Gold Silver Copper Lead Zinc g/t g/t % % % KAR4691 0.06 >1500 12.15 11.25 7.41 KAR4761 0.12 3,950 3.08 1.18 0.32 KAR4767 0.07 6,320 4.89 2.35 0.40 KAR4768 0.05 3,970 3.64 1.02 0.42 KAR4776 0.02 2,960 2.70 0.89 0.34 KAR4777 0.01 2,270 1.92 0.96 3.43 KAR4778 0.01 3,380 2.70 0.94 1.32 KAR4779 0.02 3,450 2.98 1.29 0.31 KAR4781 0.03 6,850 5.99 2.23 0.42 KAR4782 0.00 1,030 0.66 6.21 8.43 KAR4783 0.01 2,080 1.64 4.38 10.70 KAR4784 0.01 2,240 2.12 0.68 0.51 KAR4785 0.01 3,110 2.69 1.65 2.31

Summary

Cantex looks forward to a productive drill season on its North Rackla project. Work will be undertaken not only on the advanced Massive Sulphide Project but also selected targets within the broader claim block. These include the Copper Project, the G14 silver-copper anomaly, the G66 gold anomaly and the Northern Gold Area.

Sample Preparation

The drill holes reported in this press release were drilled using HQ (63.5mm) diamond drill bits. The core was logged, marked up for sampling and then divided into equal halves using a diamond saw on site. One half of the core was left in the original core box. The other half was sampled and placed into sealed bags which were in turn placed into larger bags closed with security seals. Prospecting rock samples were also placed into security sealed bags prior to being transported to the ISO 9001:2015 accredited CF Mineral Research Ltd. laboratory in Kelowna, BC.

At CF Minerals the drill core or rock samples were dried prior to crushing to -10 mesh. The samples, which averaged over 3kg, were then mixed prior to splitting off 800g. The 800g splits were pulverized to -200 mesh. A 250g portion of this pulverized material was submitted for multi-element analysis at ALS Chemex in North Vancouver. Quality control procedures included running a barren sand sample through both the crusher and pulveriser between each sample to ensure no inter-sample contamination occurred. Silica blanks were inserted along with certified reference samples. These quality control samples were each inserted approximately every 20 samples.

ALS Chemex in North Vancouver assayed the samples using a four-acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish. The 48 element ME-MS61 technique was used to provide a geochemical signature of the mineralization. Where lead or zinc values exceeded one percent the Pb-OG62 or Zn-OG62 techniques were used. These have upper limits of 20% lead and 30% zinc respectively. Samples with lead and zinc values over these limits were then analyzed by titration methods Pb-VOL70 and Zn-VOL50. Where silver samples exceeded 100 g/t the Ag-OG62 technique was used which has an upper limit of 1,500 g/t.

For the germanium results completed on bulk core, a portion of the remaining pulverized material from the base metal analysis was analyzed by ALS Chemex in North Vancouver, Canada. The pulverized samples were analyzed using a sodium peroxide fusion followed by an ICP Mass Spectrometer finish on a 0.2g pulverised sample.

The technical information and results reported here have been reviewed by Mr. Chad Ulansky P.Geol., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, who is responsible for the technical content of this release.

For further information: Cantex Mine Development Corp, Tel: +1-250-860-8582; Email: [email protected]