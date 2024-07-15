Private Healthcare - Westmount Square Surgical Center and the Centre Métropolitain de Chirurgie unite their forces

MONTREAL, July 15, 2024 /CNW/ - The Westmount Square Surgical Center announces that it is acquiring the Centre Métropolitain de chirurgie (CMC). The combination of these two major forces in the private healthcare sector will increase the provision of outpatient surgical services and specialized care of the highest quality in what will now be the largest private surgery centre in Quebec.

Under the direction of Dr. Michel Gagner, a specialist in minimally invasive surgery and a global pioneer in bariatric surgery, the Westmount Square Surgical Center (WSSC) serves more than 3,000 patients each year. A vast array of medical specializations are provided by the 30 WSSC doctors, anesthesiologists, and surgeons in a contemporary, cozy, and comforting setting:

Gastroenterology

Orthopaedic surgery

Bariatric surgery

General surgeons

Reconstructive surgery

Plastic surgery

The reputation of the Centre Métropolitain de Chirurgie for gender affirmation surgeries extends beyond the borders of Quebec and Canada. For more than half a century, CMC has defined itself as an international crossroads of excellence, thanks to a comprehensive approach that includes specialties such as urology and otolaryngological, cervicofacial and voice surgeries in addition to plastic and aesthetic surgery. The CMC also offers the care required by surgeries through its pre- and post-operative clinic.

"We are excited to hand over the reins to a dynamic organization that will ensure the CMC's longevity and growth. The decision to maintain the administrative and medical expertise in place will dedicate all the efforts made over the past few decades to establish a specialized environment of global and human proportion," stated Dr. Pierre Brassard, a true international reference in the field of gender affirmation surgery and the CMC's owner since 2006. Dr. chirurgie d'affirmation de genre et propriétaire du CMC depuis 2006. Dr Brassard will continue practicing at the CMC.

"The merging of these two Montreal-based institutions solidifies our commitment to provide first-rate alternatives to Canadian, foreign, and Quebec patients, whether for elective surgery or just to spare them the inevitable wait times associated with public health care. Joining the renowned expertise of a clinic whose reputation is equal to the excellence of its services will help to guarantee optimal care, stamped with attention and empathy," declared Dr. Michel Gagner, the principal shareholder of the Westmount Square Surgical Center.

With this acquisition, Dr. Gagner's team now has six (6) large, state-of-the-art operating rooms furnished with pioneering medical equipment. Additionally, each facility has two rooms set aside for small-scale interventions. There are now two additional operating rooms being built. The services of capable, devoted, and kind nursing staff are beneficial to both surgical centres, and their professional conduct is undeniable.

About CMC

The Centre Métropolitain de Chirurgie guarantees that its private surgical services, which it offers to patients from Quebec and other Canadian provinces, satisfy the strictest requirements for safety and continuity of treatment in a high-quality manner. Accreditation Canada has awarded the CMC, the only private hospital facility in Quebec, an honorary mention for accreditation.

About Westmount Square Surgical Center

Ideally located in the heart of Montreal, the Westmount Square Surgical Center embodies the alliance between comfort and precision, efficiency, and professionalism. A genuine institution in the provision of surgical services for a private clientele, Dr. Michel Gagner heads the Centre, recognized as one of the world's greatest bariatric surgeons. Passionate about research, his discoveries have revolutionized the field, including exploring new surgical techniques that have elevated education to a global level.

