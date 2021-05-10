Privacy-first COVID verification technology takes a giant step forward with Cardea

Indicio open-sources Cardea to Linux Foundation Public Health as complete ecosystem for privacy-preserving digital identity. Tweet this

Preserving privacy is a critical challenge for digital health credentials and travel passes. A recent poll from IATA highlighted that 78% of passengers who took part in the survey will only use a travel health credential app if they have full control over their data. Solving this problem led to the creation of Cardea, and its first implementation on the island of Aruba.

Indicio, together with SITA and the Aruba Health Department, created the Aruba Health App based on Cardea code. This successful pilot makes it easy for visitors to Aruba to share a trusted-traveler credential—based on their health status—privately and securely on their mobile device when they check in at participating hospitality sites on the island throughout their journey.

By contributing Cardea to LFPH, Indicio wants to empower PHAs to design, build, and deploy open-source, privacy-first, and simple-to-use COVID solutions. With this technology, the community can work together to reopen economies without people having to give up their privacy.

"With the contribution of Cardea to LFPH," says Heather Dahl, CEO, "Indicio has taken the lead on privacy-first decentralized identity technology. And as a Public Benefit Corporation, we believe that open sourcing decentralized identity technology through LFPH will lay the foundation for a better, fairer world to come."

"We're thrilled to have Cardea as a part of our open source offerings for public health authorities at the Linux Foundation Public Health," said Brian Behlendorf, General Manager of Blockchain, Healthcare, and Identity at the Linux Foundation. "We look forward to helping the project thrive within the LFPH community and grow to become one of the reference implementations for the interoperable standards we're developing within the COVID-19 Credentials Initiative."

To participate in the Cardea project at LFPH, go to Cardea.app

Media Contact: [email protected], 415-583-9963

SOURCE Indicio Tech