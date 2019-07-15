Privacy breach: Desjardins announces identity theft protection for all caisse members

MONTREAL, July 15, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - All Desjardins caisse members are now automatically protected against identity theft. Desjardins is the first financial institution in Canada to offer this type of coverage to all members at no cost. It will be available not only to personal members, but also business members, who are currently not served by any industry solutions.

"Today, we're sending a message to all of our members. Don't worry—we've got you covered. If your identity has been stolen, give us a call. Desjardins is here for you. And we're going to continue to support you, like we always have. That's what we're here to tell you," said Guy Cormier, President and CEO of Desjardins Group. "Our teams have been working non-stop to put this coverage together for you. All caisse members are automatically covered as of this morning. You don't need to sign up, and you'll only ever have to deal with Desjardins."

Protection of assets and transactions

As always, members' assets and transactions at Desjardins are protected. If unauthorized transactions are made in Desjardins accounts, members will be reimbursed. This financial protection is provided by Desjardins and covers all the assets members have at Desjardins.

Identity theft assistance (identity restoration)

This assistance service helps members whose identity has been stolen restore their identity, with personalized support from lawyers working in this area of the law. Once again, members won't have to lift a finger. They're already automatically covered by this program.

$50,000 in financial compensation

Starting today, all Desjardins caisse members have a new type of coverage that will reimburse them up to $50,000 for expenses related to identity theft. This could cover salary loss, document notarization, legal or accounting fees, and other types of related expenses.

Members don't have to do a thing; they're already covered. If they think their identity has been stolen, all they have to do is contact Desjardins.

Desjardins would like to reassure its members once again that it has not recently seen a spike in fraud. A privacy breach doesn't necessarily mean there will be identity theft. It's also important to bear in mind that information about PINs, passwords and security questions was not leaked.

For more information on these solutions, members can visit https://www.desjardins.com/personal-information or call AccèsD at 1-800-CAISSES (1-800-224-7737).

