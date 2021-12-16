MONTREAL, Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - A settlement agreement was concluded between Desjardins and the plaintiffs represented by law firms Siskinds Desmeules and Kugler Kandestin after they filed class actions in connection with the privacy breach announced in June 2019. Desjardins is pleased that a settlement agreement was reached. The settlement agreement has been submitted to the Superior Court of Quebec, where it must be approved before it can take effect.

There's no need to contact Desjardins at this time as there are still several steps before the settlement agreement is approved and the claims process can begin.

The settlement agreement submitted to the Superior Court of Quebec for approval allows for a maximum amount of $200,852,500 to be paid out as individual recovery to eligible individuals who file a claim. The settlement agreement applies to all individuals affected by the privacy breach announced by Desjardins on June 20, 2019. This includes anyone who was a current or former Desjardins banking member, a current or former client with a credit card or in-store financing, or anyone who received a letter informing them of the situation.

Full details are available at www.desjardinssettlement.com.

