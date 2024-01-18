PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES CLOSES THIRD AND FINAL TRANCHE OF OVERSUBSCRIBED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States/

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Principal Technologies Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: PTEC), is pleased to announce the closing of the third and final tranche ("Tranche 3") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). The Company issued an additional 833,333 common shares (the "Shares") at $0.15 per Share for gross proceeds of $124,999.95, bringing the total offering to 9,993,166 Shares for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,498,974.95 when combined with the two previous closings, subject to final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). For more information on the Offering, see the Company's news releases dated October 6, 2023, November 21, 2023, and December 21, 2023.

In connection with the closing of Tranche 3, finder's fees totaling $4,000 cash were paid and non-transferable share purchase warrants issued to purchase up to 26,667 Shares of the Company for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of issuance, expiring on January 18, 2026.

'We are very pleased to complete this $1.5 million private placement' said the Company's CEO, Jerry Trent. 'It provides ample funds for us to be able to seek out and validate a significant healthcare technologies opportunity for the Company, which is our main focus for 2024'.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for working capital in order to secure a major asset and for general corporate purposes. All currency in this news release is denominated in Canadian dollars.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering, and any Shares that may be issuable on exercise of any such securities, will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance of such securities.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

