PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

VANCOUVER, BC, July 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Principal Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "Principal") (TSXV: PTEC) (FWB: JO7) is pleased to announce, further to its news release of July 28, 2025, that it has closed a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Private Placement") with the issuance of 2,080,000 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.30 per Common Share, thereby raising proceeds of $624,000 (the "Proceeds").

The Common Shares were issued to a significant shareholder of the Company in connection with the second round of financing of Principal's Licence of Technology Agreement (the "Licence") with Oxford University Innovation Limited. No finder's fees were applicable and the Proceeds are intended to be used to fulfill the research and development funding obligations of the Licence and for other general corporate purposes.

The Common Shares are subject to a statutory hold period expiring December 1, 2025, being the date that is four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities legislation. The Private Placement remains subject to receipt of final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to available exemptions therefrom. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States.

Roman Leydolf, a significant shareholder of the Company. participated in the Private Placement by purchasing the Common Shares. The participation by Mr. Leydolf, an insider of Principal, constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company relied on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the securities purchased by the insider, nor the consideration for the securities paid by such insider, exceeded 25% of Principal's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction at least 21 days before the closing in order to complete the Private Placement in an expeditious manner.

Principal Technologies Inc. is a global healthcare technologies investor. The Company is engaged in building a portfolio of profitable healthcare technology companies with a focus on those with global distribution potential which have intellectual property capable of enhancing medical treatment quality, cost efficiency, optimization of the patient pathway, and implementation of point of care technologies.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things, the receipt of final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange and use of Proceeds. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, social and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the ability of the Company to obtain final TSX Venture Exchange acceptance of the Private Placement and management's discretion to reallocate the use of proceeds. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. The Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

