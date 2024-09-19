PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Principal Technologies Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: PTEC) (FSE: J07), is pleased to announce a non-brokered financing of up to 4,000,000 units at $0.25 for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the "Private Placement). Each unit (a "Unit") will consist of one common share (a 'Share") of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Share of the Company at $0.30 for a period of two (2) years from the date of closing. Proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for general working capital and corporate purposes.

The Company anticipates that the Private Placement will close on or about October 16, 2024, subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jerry Trent, Chief Executive Officer

Principal Technologies Inc.

For investor inquiries or further information, please contact: [email protected]