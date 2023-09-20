Princess Margaret Cancer Centre Medical Radiation Therapists Headed Back to Bargaining, Seeking Fair and Current Contract

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA), the union representing approximately 200 medical radiation therapists (MRTs) – multi-disciplinary health-care professionals who provide a wide range of care and cancer treatments to patients at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre – is going back to the bargaining table again for one more day, seeking a fair and current new contract.

"Cancer didn't magically stop during the pandemic and our medical radiation therapists have never stopped being there to provide life-saving tests, research and training, education, treatment plans and essential care for cancer patients," says ONA President Erin Ariss, RN. "MRTs have been at their patients' side throughout the pandemic, despite lagging four years behind on wages. The cost of living and inflation have skyrocketed, but they have been without a current contract for years. It is unacceptable."

The MRTs' last collective agreement expired in December 2019. Arbitration is scheduled for October 31, 2023.

"Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, part of the University Health Network in Toronto, boasts of being the top cancer-care centre in Canada," says Ariss. "Our MRTs are proud of the pivotal work they do and are frustrated that this employer is years behind in negotiating a contract that reflects today's economic reality."

ONA is demanding this employer step up to the plate and fairly negotiate; MRTs are looking for a four-year contract expiring in December 2023, ensuring they are no longer years behind other MRTs in this province. To fail to reach such an agreement will risk this cancer centre losing these pivotal health-care professionals to other employers, leaving cancer patients with delays in the care they desperately need to conquer cancer.

ONA is the union representing 68,000 registered nurses and health-care professionals as well as 18,000 nursing student affiliates, providing care in hospitals, long-term care, public health, the community, clinics and industry.

