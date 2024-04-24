MONTREAL, April 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Princess Isabella Orsini, brand ambassador and guest of honour, to unveil Nelly De Vuyst's eco-friendly formulations at Derme&Co.

Guests of honour: Princess Isabella Orsini and Prince Édouard de Ligne-La Trémoïlle

Date: Monday, April 29, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Place: The Ritz-Carlton Montréal, 1228 Rue Sherbrooke O, Montréal

Princesse Isabella Orsini De Ligne (CNW Group/Issime comunications)

Note to media: A speech by Princess Isabella Orsini and Amir Hussein President and Founder of Derme&Co, the maker of Nelly De Vuyst skincare products and global distributor, will take place during the gala dinner at the Ritz-Montreal.

List of international hotels and spas that will be present: Four Seasons, Eau de Palm, Peninsula NY, Iberostar Grand Rose Hall Jamaica, Salamander Spa, Fern Spa, Half Moon Resort Jamaica, Ritz Carlton, Bardessono Hotel and Spa, Hyatt Phoenix Arizona, Sandals Spa, Chuan Spa Chicago, Langhan Chicago, Strom spa, Spa Diva, Curage spa

About Nelly De Vuyst

Nelly De Vuyst is a high-end skincare line with natural, organic and environmentally-friendly formulas. Its reputation for effective care that addresses the diverse needs of the skin's microbiota makes its products indispensable allies for healthy, radiant skin. It uses carefully selected ingredients and high-quality standards to ensure unrivalled efficacy and durability. Our products are COSMOS ORGANIC certified, guaranteeing compliance with the highest standards of quality and respect for the environment.

