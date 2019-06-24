Princess Cruises Appoints Leadership Team for Enchanted Princess A Year Before Officially Setting Sail in June 2020

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., June 24, 2019 /CNW/ -- Princess Cruises has announced the leadership team for its newest ship, Enchanted Princess, a year before her debut. Captain Nick Nash and Captain Gennaro Arma will rotate as Captains of Enchanted Princess.

Debuting in Rome (Civatevecchia) on June 19, 2020 for a nine-day Mediterranean cruise, Enchanted Princess will be led by a team of executive officers with extensive maritime experience, including more than 160 years combined service with Princess Cruises. Captain Nash will bring the ship into service from the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, joined at the launch by Chief Engineer Officer Ignazio Cappelluti, Hotel General Manager Dirk Brand, and Staff Captain Raffaele Di Martino.

Captain Arma will serve together with Chief Engineer Officer Massimiliano Imperiale, Hotel General Manager Richard Harry, and Staff Captain Richard Dalton.

"All of us at Princess Cruises congratulate Captain Nash and Captain Arma on their well-earned appointments as Captains of our new Enchanted Princess. It is an honor and a testament to their dedicated years of service," said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. "As we continue to grow our fleet with five new ships arriving by 2025, there are many opportunities for our crew to grow professionally. We believe we have the best crew at sea, who continually offer our guests a safe cruising experience and world-class service."

The 3,660-guest Enchanted Princess shares all of the spectacular style and luxury of its sister ships - Regal Princess, Royal Princess, Majestic Princess and the soon-to-be launched Sky Princess. Guests will discover exquisite, one-of-a-kind dining experiences, more pools and whirlpool hot tubs and world-class entertainment venues hosting dazzling performances. The ship also will feature breathtaking Sky Suites, with expansive views from the largest balconies at sea, which will originally debut on Sky Princess.

In addition, guests can make the most of their vacation time with the Princess MedallionClass experience, featuring the complimentary OceanMedallion™ wearable device that delivers an entirely new level of service and creates a vacation that is more simple, effortless and personalized.

Enchanted Princess Leadership Team

Captain Nick Nash – Captain Nick Nash has successfully moved through the ranks at Princess Cruises over his 30-year career and currently commands the cruise line's 3,560-passenger Royal Princess. Captain Nash joined Princess Cruises in 1989, was promoted to Staff Captain in 1997 and Captain in 2002 and Fleet Captain in 2014 and 2015. He was appointed President of The Nautical Institute in 2018, pledging to help in its efforts to improve standards of shiphandling, as well as navigation bridge resource management. He was also awarded the United Kingdom's Merchant Navy Medal for meritorious service. Captain Nash is also actively involved in the evolution of Carnival Corporation's simulator training facility in Amsterdam (CSMART).

Captain Gennaro Arma – Captain Gennaro Arma began his career with Princess Cruises in 1998 as a Cadet and moved up the ranks. He achieved his first command as Captain of Sea Princess in 2015 where he navigated the ship on two world cruises. He took the helm of Diamond Princess in 2018. During his time at Princess Cruises, he has been part of newbuild teams for Diamond Princess and Regal Princess. Born in the beautiful peninsula of Sorrento, Italy, Captain Arma has always been passionate about the sea.

Chief Engineer Officer Ignazio Cappelluti – Chief Engineer Officer Ignazio Cappelluti began his career at Princess Cruises in 2003 as an Engine Cadet. He was first appointed acting Chief Engineer Officer onboard Majestic Princess in 2018 and was confirmed Chief Engineer Officer in 2019. He has served aboard many Princess Cruises ships including Grand Princess, Royal Princess, Sapphire Princess, Golden Princess and Coral Princess.

Chief Engineer Officer Massimiliano Imperiale – Chief Engineer Officer Massimiliano Imperiale started his time with Princess Cruises in 1999 as an Engine Cadet. He was first appointed acting Chief Engineer Officer onboard Caribbean Princess in 2013 and was confirmed Chief Engineer Officer in 2017. His vast knowledge of the Princess Cruises fleet includes time serving onboard Ruby Princess, Sapphire Princess, Coral Princess and Island Princess.

Captain Raffaele Di Martino – Raffaele Di Martino started his career at Princess Cruises in 2004, serving as Third Officer onboard Dawn Princess. He was promoted to Staff Captain in 2017, serving most recently on the first MedallionClass vessels – Caribbean Princess and Regal Princess. His career at sea began in the Italian Navy and later onboard cargo vessels, ferries and tug boats. He graduated from the Nautical School of Nino Bixio in Sorrento, Italy.

Staff Captain Richard Dalton – Staff Captain Richard Dalton began his career at Princess Cruises as a Cadet in 2001. He rose through the ranks and was named Staff Captain in 2017. Dalton's call to the sea started at just eight years old, sailing on his father's yacht, and by the age of 18 he had already gained his Yacht Masters. He grew up on the Isle of Bute, a small island on the west coast of Scotland.

Hotel General Manager Dirk Brand – Dirk Brand began his career at sea in 1998 as a Senior Assistant Food and Beverage Director during the inaugural season of Grand Princess. He has overseen all hotel functions for a variety of Princess Cruises ships, including most recently Majestic Princess and Regal Princess. He has also worked aboard the ships of sister company Cunard. Brand was born in Berlin, Germany and grew up in Munich. After completing his education and apprenticeship in hotel management, he served with the Air Force in Sardinia, Italy.

Hotel General Manager Richard Harry - Richard Harry joined Princes Cruises in 1988 as a Front Desk Receptionist. He will soon serve on the newbuild team of Sky Princess when the ship debuts in fall 2019. This will be the sixth time he has been a part of a newbuild team. Harry was born in Farnborough, England and now resides in Bristol.

More details about Enchanted Princess can be found at www.princess.com/enchantedprincess.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at princess.com.

About Princess Cruises

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the fastest growing international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 17 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries."

In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the OceanMedallion, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to a hassle-free, personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. MedallionClass Vacations will be activated on five ships by the end of 2019. An activation plan will continue across the global fleet in 2020 and beyond.

Princess Cruises continues its multi-year, "Come Back New Promise" – a $450 million-dollar product innovation and cruise ship renovation campaign that will continue to enhance the line's onboard guest experience. These enhancements result in more moments of awe, lifetime memories and meaningful stories for guests to share from their cruise vacation. The product innovations include partnerships with award-winning Chef Curtis Stone; engaging entertainment inspired shows with Broadway-legend Stephen Schwartz; immersive activities for the whole family from Discovery and Animal Planet that include exclusive shore excursions to onboard activities; the ultimate sleep at sea with the award-winning Princess Luxury Bed and more.

Three new Royal-class ships are currently on order with the next new ship under construction, Sky Princess, scheduled for delivery in October 2019, followed by Enchanted Princess in June 2020. Princess previously announced that two new (LNG) ships which will be the largest ships in the Princess fleet, accommodating approximately 4,300 guests are planned for delivery in 2023 and 2025. Princess now has five ships arriving over the next six years between 2019 and 2025. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

