FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 8, 2024 /CNW/ -- For travelers seeking to discover the beauty of the changing colors of the fall leaves, seaside villages and historic charm, Princess Cruises is offering something for everyone with its newly announced 2026 Canada & New England season.

Sapphire Princess is sailing her first-ever season in Canada/New England, alongside Majestic Princess, with options to explore the splendor and taste the best seafood of the region from three departure ports – New York, Boston and Québec City.

Celebrate the 250th Anniversary of the United States in 2026 with the Best of Canada & New England Cruise and Cruisetour Options from Princess

Highlights of the 2026 Canada/New England season include:

New York – Majestic Princess sails seven-day Canada/New England roundtrip cruises out of New York:

Best of Canada & New England : Ports include Newport , Boston , Saint John (Bay of Fundy) and Halifax : Cruise departs October 3, 2026 .

: Ports include , , (Bay of Fundy) and : Cruise departs . Canada & New England with Saint John : Ports include Newport , Boston , Portland , Saint John (Bay of Fundy), Halifax . Cruises depart October 10 , 17, 24, 31, 2026.

Boston and Québec City – Sapphire Princess will sail the popular 10-day Classic Canada/England from Boston to Québec and vice versa:

Visit popular ports including an overnight in Québec City (on select sailings), plus Charlottetown ( Princess Edwards Island ), Sydney ( Cape Breton Island ), Saguenay and Saint John (Bay of Fundy). Cruises depart September 3 , 13, 23, October 3 , 13, 2026.

Celebrate the Semiquincentennial of the U.S. – Marking the 250th birthday anniversary of the United States in 2026, Sapphire Princess will sail a 14-day Canada & Colonial America cruise from Québec City to Ft. Lauderdale featuring an overnight in New York City and historic visits to Saguenay, Charlottetown (Prince Edward Island), Sydney (Cape Breton Island), Halifax, Boston, Newport, Norfolk (for Williamsburg and Jamestown). Cruise departs October 23, 2026.

Options for guests wishing to spend more time exploring historic cities and monuments include two, in-depth cruisetours, combining a scheduled 2026 cruise with multiple days on land, including:

Historic America Cruisetour – With seven nights on land, guests visit Washington D.C., Thomas Jefferson's Monticello estate, Colonial Williamsburg, Independence Hall in Philadelphia and the Gettysburg Battlefield.

The Maple Explorer Cruisetour – Guests visit beautiful Niagara Falls, exciting cities like the capital of Canada, Ottawa, and French-flavored Montréal with guided tours of the Canadian Museum of History, and the Notre Dame Cathedral. A picturesque cruise through the Thousand Islands is also a highlight.

Majestic Princess and Sapphire Princess offer well-appointed staterooms, world-class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities.

No matter the cruise, Princess delivers a premium vacation with the line's award-winning, signature Princess MedallionClass experience which offers unparalleled service and personalization. Guests booking can take advantage of inclusive packages like Princess Plus and Princess Premier which add popular amenities like WiFi, beverages, desserts, fitness classes, crew appreciation and more at an even greater savings of up 65% when the inclusive package amenities are purchased separately.

