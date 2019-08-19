Prince Edward Island Residents to benefit from Investments in Green and Community Infrastructure

KENSINGTON, PE, Aug. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and PEI recognize that strategic investments in green and local wastewater infrastructure play a key role in supporting dynamic, healthy communities while improving residents' quality of life and protecting the environment.

Today, the Honourable Wayne Easter, Member of Parliament for Malpeque, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development, along with Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture Minister Matthew MacKay announced funding to support five projects in four PEI communities.

Four projects will see improvements to water and wastewater systems in the communities of Cornwall, Kensington, and the Resort Municipality. For example, in Kensington, upgrades to the well field system, including additional piping and new backup power supply, will ensure residents continue to have access to a safe and reliable source of potable water.

In addition, improvements to the Albany Community Centre will make it more accessible to seniors and people with disabilities.

The Government of Canada is contributing over $1.65 million to the projects through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Prince Edward Island is contributing over $1.3 million. The recipients are responsible for the remainder of the projects costs.

Quotes

"Investing in green and community infrastructure is building sustainable and inclusive communities. These investments ensure that our residents have better access to community services, clean water and improved wastewater services."

The Honourable Wayne Easter, Member of Parliament for Malpeque, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"The people who make up our communities are the real source of strength in our province. From water systems to more accessible community centres, these infrastructure upgrades are investments in local community priorities that benefit of all Islanders."

The Honourable Matthew MacKay, Minister of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture, Government of Prince Edward Island

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. $25.3 billion of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities. More than $10.1 billion of this funding is supporting trade and transportation projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

of this funding is supporting trade and transportation projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity.

The Rural Economic Development Strategy leverages ongoing federal investments and provides a vision for the future, identifying practical steps to take in the short term, and serving as a foundation to guide further work.

These investments complement the Atlantic Growth Strategy, a federal-provincial action plan aimed at stimulating economic growth in the region through five priority areas:

Skilled workforce/Immigration;



Innovation;



Clean growth and climate change;



Trade and investment;



Infrastructure.

Backgrounder

Prince Edward Island Residents to benefit from Green and Community Infrastructure Investments

Joint federal and provincial funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support water, wastewater, and community infrastructure improvement in four Prince Edward Island communities.

The Government of Canada is investing over $1.65 million in these projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream and the Community, Culture, and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Prince Edward Island is contributing over $1.3 million. The recipient is responsible for the remainder of the project costs.

Project Information:

Project Name Location Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal / Recipient Funding Cornwall Well Field Development Cornwall This project will consist of the development of a well field that will include 1700 metres of new access road, 1700 metres of water main, 4 wellheads, new power lines, a pump control building, and all other associated work. The project will help provide Cornwall residents access to more reliable potable water. $1,224,617 $1,020,412 $955,674 Kensington Lagoon Upgrades Kensington The project consists of upgrades to the Kensington Lagoon system and includes: restructuring existing berms; placing armour stone; and installing a screening process to remove the Duckweed prior to entering the UV disinfection chamber. The project will help to improve effluent from Kensington's sewage lagoon system. $212,320 $176,916 $165,764 Kensington Well Field System Upgrades Kensington The project includes the installation of additional piping at the pump house to increase chlorine contact time to meet standards. A backup power supply will also be installed to facilitate pump house operation in the event of a power outage. The project will improve Kensington's ability to monitor pump house flows and regulate chlorine residuals. $141,948 $118,278 110,774 Wastewater Lift Stations - MacDoubrey Lane to Friendly Lane Resort Municipality The project will see upgrades to lift stations from MacCoubrey Lane to Friendly Lane. The work will include the installation of a new panel, new pumps, new controls, and a new level transducer for flow monitoring. The project will allow for better monitoring during heavy rain. $66,957 $55,792 $52,251 Albany Community Centre Accessibility Upgrades Albany The project will see accessibility improvements to the Albany Community Center, including: removal and replacement of crushed gravel and uneven pavement with new asphalt The project will make the center more accessible to seniors and people with disabilities. $10,196 $8,496 $6,798

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Emilie Simard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 613-996-4649, emilie.simard3@canada.ca; Katie MacDonald, Communications Officer, Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy, 902-314-3996, katiemacdonald@gov.pe.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: infc.media.infc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

