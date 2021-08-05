CHARLOTTETOWN, PE , Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ -The health and safety of all Canadians are top priorities for the Government of Canada. Communities across the country are on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic, and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable. That is why the Government of Canada is taking decisive action to support communities and stabilize the economy.



Today, Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable James Aylward, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, announced funding for two active transportation projects across the province and one recreation project at the Lucy Maud Montgomery Park in Cavendish.

This first project will build approximately 14 kilometres of active transportation corridors within the provincial right-of-way at various locations throughout the Prince Edward Island. The following sections of road will be improved to include either a new active transportation trail or paved shoulder to allow for the safe travel of cyclists and pedestrians:

Upton Road – Charlottetown (1.1 km),

(1.1 km), Route 6 – Cavendish (0.8 km),

(0.8 km), Route 143 – Howlan (1.6 km),

(1.6 km), Church Hill Avenue – North Rustico (0.7 km),

(0.7 km), Route 26 – Pownal (8.0 km), and

(8.0 km), and Route 13 – Crapaud (1.4 km).

Route 13 in Crapaud will also see upgrades to improve sight distance and safety in the area.

The second project will see the construction of 350 metres of paved active transportation trail, and a storm sewer for drainage, at the Prince Edward Home Long Term Care Facility in Charlottetown. This trail will be adjacent to another trail system, which will increase physical activity, community and social inclusion, and the overall health of Islanders.

The final project consists of removing and replacing 4 picnic shelters located in Lucy Maud Montgomery Park. Each shelter will be 10 square feet and protect guests from the elements. These picnic shelters will provide an opportunity for loved ones to connect while enjoying nature.

The governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island are each investing more than $2.3 million through the Green Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure program in the road projects. For the recreation project, the Government of Canada is investing over $52,000 through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream, with the Government of Prince Edward Island providing over $43,000, and the Municipality of Resort Municipality investing over $34,000.

Quotes

"This global pandemic has highlighted the need for all Canadians to stay healthy, both physically and mentally. Active transportation and recreation options like the ones we are announcing today will not only help Islanders stay fit and connected to one another, but it will also support our efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. As we build back better, Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds stronger, safer, and more resilient communities."

Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"As a province we will continue to expand active transportation and recreational options, providing more environmentally friendly and healthy resources for islanders. Contributing to the province's efforts to combat climate change by developing more sustainable ways to move within thriving Island communities is an important step in reducing the provincial GHG Emissions."

T he Honourable James Aylward, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects. The Government of Canada has invested more than $420 million in 175 infrastructure projects across Prince Edward Island under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than in 175 infrastructure projects across under the plan. Across Canada , since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Government of Canada has contributed $9.7 billion to 3,500 infrastructure projects.

