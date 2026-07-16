Prince Edward Island Hosts Summer Meeting of Canada's Premiers

OTTAWA, ON, July 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- Canada's Premiers will meet from July 21 to 23 at the Delta Hotels Prince Edward in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island.

"It is an honour to welcome my fellow Premiers to Prince Edward Island for our annual Summer Meeting. This is an opportunity for provinces and territories to come together to strengthen our partnerships, and advance solutions to the challenges facing Canadians," said Premier Rob Lantz.

Premiers will discuss health, affordability, sovereignty and national security, Canada-U.S. relations, international and internal trade, economic growth, and public safety.

A news conference is planned on July 22, 2026, at 3:30 pm AT.

The Council of the Federation comprises all 13 provincial and territorial Premiers. It enables Premiers to work collaboratively, form closer ties, foster constructive relationships among governments, and show leadership on important issues that matter to Canadians.

SOURCE Council of the Federation Secretariat

Media enquiries may be directed to: Brooke Miller, Senior Communications Officer, Government of Prince Edward Island, [email protected]