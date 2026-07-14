MEDIA NOTICE - Canada's Premiers to Meet in Charlottetown July 21-23, 2026

Media accreditation required

OTTAWA, ON, July 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- As Chair of the Council of the Federation, Prince Edward Island Premier Rob Lantz will host the 2026 Summer Meeting of Canada's Premiers from July 21 to 23 at the Delta Hotels Prince Edward in Charlottetown, PE.

Media Centre

A media centre will be set up in the Bedeque and Cardigan rooms, located on the main level of the Delta Hotels Prince Edward, on Tuesday, July 21, through Thursday, July 23. A unimic will be available in this location. The room will be equipped with wireless internet access and power outlets.

Media Accreditation

Media representatives who wish to cover the 2026 Summer Meeting of Canada's Premiers must register online by July 17, 2026. Individuals will be screened to ensure they are official media representatives.

Media Program (All times and events are to be confirmed)

All times are Atlantic Time (AT).

Tuesday, July 21 7:00 a.m. Media registration and media centre open Bedeque and Cardigan rooms, Main Level, Delta Hotels Prince Edward 7:00 p.m. Media centre closes

Wednesday, July 22 7:00 a.m. Media registration and media centre open Bedeque and Cardigan rooms, Main Level, Delta Hotels Prince Edward 9:15 a.m. Photo Opportunity

Photo opportunity at opening session of the Summer Meeting of Canada's Premiers. Media will be escorted to the meeting room. 3:30 p.m. Closing News Conference 7:00 p.m. Media centre closes

Thursday, July 23 7:00 a.m. Media registration and media centre open Bedeque and Cardigan rooms, Main Level, Delta Hotels Prince Edward 4:00 p.m. Media centre closes

Livestream Information

Wednesday, July 22, 3:30 PM AT

Closing News Conference

Media representatives who are unable to attend the closing news conference in person

can watch it online via livestream on the Council of the Federation YouTube channel:

English: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-JRTxSgPdT0

French: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_MAoLRbZBzk

Floor Language: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p5hjwF3_jcg

The Council of the Federation comprises all 13 provincial and territorial Premiers. It enables Premiers to work collaboratively, form closer ties, foster constructive relationships among governments, and show leadership on important issues that matter to Canadians.

SOURCE Council of the Federation Secretariat

Media enquiries may be directed to: Brooke Miller, Senior Communications Officer, Government of Prince Edward Island, [email protected]; Paola St-Georges Manager, Events and Communications, Council of the Federation Secretariat, (343) 961-5811, [email protected]