OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - On the occasion of International Literacy Day, Canada's Premiers today announced the recipients of the 21st annual Council of the Federation Literacy Award. Presented in each province and territory, the Award celebrates exceptional achievement, innovative practice, and excellence in literacy.

The recipients of the 2025 Council of the Federation Literacy Award are:

Hinton Adult Learning Society — Alberta

Friends of Simon — British Columbia

Mary Kuglugiak — Manitoba

Stella's Circle Education Programs — Newfoundland and Labrador

Marie Doiron — New Brunswick

Ginny Hooper — New Brunswick

NWT Disabilities Council — Northwest Territories

Mary Smith — Nova Scotia

Ashley Tulugak — Nunavut

Nancy Dewar — Ontario

Bernadette Schellen-Graham — Prince Edward Island

Saintalia Andre — Québec

Southwest Literacy Committee — Saskatchewan

Sara McPhee-Knowles — Yukon

"As Chair of the Council of the Federation and on behalf of Canada's Premiers, I would like to extend my enthusiastic congratulations to the well deserving recipients of the 2025 Council of the Federation Literacy Award for their contributions in advancing literacy," said Rob Lantz, Premier of Prince Edward Island and Chair of the Council of the Federation. "I would like to acknowledge the hard work and effort of this year's recipients in giving access to literacy education, and in pursuing and succeeding in their own literacy learning."

Premiers recognize the importance of literacy in enabling individuals to participate as full and active citizens in all areas of society. Created in 2004, the Award celebrates adult learners who undertake literacy training, as well as the valuable contributions made by Canadians in the field of literacy, including family, Indigenous, health, workplace, and community literacy. The Award is presented to learners, educators, volunteers, community organizations, and businesses in each province and territory.

Each Award recipient receives a certificate, signed by the Premier of their province or territory, as well as a Council of the Federation Literacy Award medallion.

The Council of the Federation comprises all 13 provincial and territorial Premiers. It enables Premiers to work collaboratively, form closer ties, foster constructive relationships among governments, and show leadership on important issues that matter to Canadians.

BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION

2025 Council of the Federation Literacy Award Recipients

Hinton Adult Learning Society – Alberta

Since 1984, the Hinton Adult Learning Society (HALS) has been a cornerstone of adult education. HALS has delivered inclusive, responsive, and relationship-centred learning opportunities that empower adults to build foundational skills and engage more fully in their communities. Its programs emphasize real-life application with a focus on meeting the needs of vulnerable adults, including newcomers and Indigenous learners. HALS' adaptive approach reflects a deep understanding of rural learners and the systemic barriers they face. The organization views foundational literacy as more than just reading and writing but also applying those skills to navigate systems and build a more fulfilling life, creating a lasting impact in the lives of their learners. In 2023-24, HALS served over 115 learners, with that number expecting to rise this year.

Friends of Simon – British Columbia

Friends of Simon, an initiative of Simon Fraser University's Faculty of Education, has empowered newcomer and marginalized K–12 students across the Lower Mainland for over 19 years. Using inclusive, culturally aware approaches, university students tutor participants, helping them think critically, build confidence, feel a sense of belonging, and succeed in school. The program partners with school districts and community organizations to support underserved areas and meet changing community needs. With support from United Way BC's School's Out initiative and donors like the Djavad Mowafaghian Foundation and the Gadhia Family, this program continues to show improved student outcomes and inspires tutors to grow as educators and citizens. It is a leading example of how education and community partnership can transform lives and build brighter futures.

Mary Kuglugiak – Manitoba

Mary Kuglugiak, a proud Inuit woman from Chesterfield Inlet, Nunavut, has transformed her life through literacy. A survivor of the Residential Day School system and addiction, Mary found healing and purpose through the Open Doors Adult Literacy Program in Winnipeg. Inuktitut is her first language, and she has become fluent in both written and spoken English through her studies. She dreams of becoming a translator to support Inuit patients navigating medical care. Her journey has inspired her family, especially her granddaughter, who made a pact to graduate if Mary stayed in school. "Now I know I can learn, and I am not afraid to try new things," Mary explains. A mentor to younger learners, Mary is known for her compassion, leadership, and dedication to lifelong learning.

Stella's Circle Education Programs – Newfoundland and Labrador

Stella's Circle's Education Programs, located in St. John's, NL, it provides adult learners with a supportive and inclusive environment to build foundational literacy, numeracy, and life skills. Designed for individuals who face barriers to education, the program emphasizes individualized learning plans, small class sizes, and trauma-informed instruction. Participants work at their own pace with the guidance of experienced educators, developing the confidence and skills needed for further education, employment, or personal growth. The ABE Level I classroom at Stella's Circle plays a vital role in promoting adult literacy and social inclusion. By partnering with community organizations, social supports, and employment services, the program takes a holistic approach to learning. It is a safe space where adult learners are empowered to overcome challenges, set goals, and achieve success on their own terms.

Marie Doiron – New Brunswick

For over 35 years, Marie Doiron has dedicated her life to literacy with passion, kindness, and extraordinary commitment. As a teacher, and with her many qualities, she has not only imparted essential skills, but has literally changed and saved lives, enabling entire families to flourish, regain their dignity, open up to the world, and build a free and peaceful future. She has restored voice, confidence, and dignity to hundreds of people; she is a resource and beacon for people in her community who have had to leave school and chose to return. Her community involvement confirms her dedication to literacy and her community. Among other things, she was a member of the Council of the New Brunswick Literacy Federation and organized shows (with actors, comedians, and singers of all ages) to raise awareness about the plight of illiteracy. Ms. Doiron embodies the values of leadership, social justice, and transformative education. She broke cycles of poverty and exclusion.

Ginny Hooper – New Brunswick

Ginny Hooper's impact in adult literacy runs deep. Her career is punctuated with innovation, and an unshakeable belief in every learner. Ginny has been an educator for almost four decades, the last 25 years of that being at the Saint John Learning Exchange. Ginny has expanded the Adult High School Diploma program at the Saint John Learning Exchange, making it the only such offering in the province. She is an unwavering advocate for neurodiverse learners, supporting them in every step on the road to their diplomas, a powerful testament to her commitment. An avid learner herself, she has earned many credentials, including a degree in Adult Education and a certificate in Family Literacy. She has led and contributed to many literacy-related organizations and programs.

NWT Disabilities Council – Northwest Territories

The NWT Disabilities Council exists to educate, advocate, and support the self-determination of all individuals with disabilities. The NWT Disabilities Council envisions that all individuals living with pan-disabilities have equitable full access and participation in society, where they choose and how they choose, toward the achievement of a self-determined, fulfilling, and meaningful life, as guaranteed under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. In supporting literacy, the Learning Support for Persons with Disabilities fund is led by the NWT Disabilities Council to help in the achievement of learning and employment goals.

Mary Smith – Nova Scotia

Mary's journey is one of resilience and transformation. Diagnosed with a liver disease at 14, she missed out on formal education. At 30, a life-saving liver transplant gave her what she calls "a second chance at life—a gift she could not afford to waste. Despite dyslexia and years away from school, she passed all five Canadian Adult Education Credential subjects on her first try in December 2024. As a learner at the Adult Learning Association of Cape Breton, she started a lending library and inspired book clubs, which encouraged peers to obtain their library cards and read their first books. Mary received the 2025 Adult Learner Achievement Award from Literacy Nova Scotia. Mary starts the Metal Fabrication program at NSCC Sydney Waterfront Campus in September 2025.

Ashley Tulugak – Nunavut

Ashley Tulugak of Rankin Inlet has been instrumental in developing and implementing a new Nunavut curriculum in Kindergarten and Grade 1. Ashley has integrated Inuktut across all subjects — math, science, social studies — demonstrating its richness and adaptability. Ashley's support for schools and educators is changing how language is valued and taught, in part by encouraging the use of locally made resources and materials to support classroom instruction. Ashley also uses traditional stories, songs, and oral history to teach language in meaningful and culturally grounded ways. Through her dedicated efforts, Ashley has succeeded in encouraging students to speak, write, and create in Inuktut, helping to build pride and fluency. A kind and caring educator, Ashley is helping to preserve and strengthen Inuktut for future generations.

Nancy Dewar – Ontario

Nancy Dewar is a compassionate and resilient learner, advocate, and healthcare professional. Pivoting after injury ended a motorcycle racing career, and again when illness made managing a specialized cleaning company nearly impossible, Nancy found herself somewhere she hadn't dreamed of being in years: back in school, sitting at a desk and sweating over another math test. This time around, she found the math wasn't as frightening as she'd remembered it. Early successes in upgrading renewed Nancy's confidence, and she found a love of learning. Nancy earned her ACE certificate, then her Practical Nursing diploma, on Georgian College's Owen Sound campus. She made the best of her time there, enlivening campus life as the college mascot and supporting other students as an outspoken and assertive peer.

Bernadette Schellen-Graham – Prince Edward Island

Bernadette Schellen-Graham has been an outstanding advocate for literacy and adult education as a GED/CAEC instructor with the Holland College Adult Education program since 1994. She has consistently gone above and beyond to empower and uplift those seeking to achieve their high school equivalency credentials. Bernadette meets students where they are in their learning, and her calm, professional manner removes any feelings of fear or anxiety. She has created an atmosphere of trust in her classroom, where students feel a personal connection. She is not just a teacher; she is a mentor, a guide, and a source of inspiration to her students. Bernadette is described as being "all heart." That heart, combined with her passion for teaching and helping students reach their literacy goals, has changed the lives of many students over the past 30-plus years.

Saintalia Andre – Québec

Originally from Haiti and a mother of six children, Saintalia Andre juggles her literacy studies at the Centre Anjou in Montréal with an evening job, while caring for her family. She has progressed from beginner to intermediate level in literacy and can now proudly converse with her children and friends in French and use a computer. Thanks to her diligence, commitment, and efforts in her studies, she can now aspire to pursue vocational training to become, as she wishes, a patient care attendant. Saintalia Andre is an example of perseverance and determination.

Southwest Literacy Committee – Saskatchewan

Southwest Literacy Committee (SWLC) was established in 2005 in Swift Current, Saskatchewan with the help of community partners. Their initial mission was to ensure every family with a four-month-old infant would have age-appropriate books in the house, receive nursery rhymes, and gain access to child development information that includes highlighting the importance of play. The program then grew to include kits for two-year-olds and preschoolers. From there, their original concept extended to include hands-on literacy activities in the community such as a grocery store literacy project and a StoryWalk® in a local park. SWLC partners with various community organizations that include First Nation and newcomer groups. Their belief is that literacy is a building block of democracy, giving rise to participation and success in one's own community.

Sara McPhee-Knowles – Yukon

Sara McPhee-Knowles was raised in Regina, Saskatchewan, and completed her PhD in Public Policy at the University of Saskatchewan. After graduate school, she moved to the Yukon in 2014 and began her career in the Government of Yukon's Department of Highways and Public Works. She's now an Associate Professor in the School of Business and Leadership at Yukon University. In 2024, Sara chaired the Yukon Citizens' Assembly on Electoral Reform, which brought 38 Yukoners from across the territory together to learn about electoral systems, develop their civil literacy, and make a recommendation on how Members of the Yukon Legislative Assembly should be elected. This exercise in deliberative democracy was the first in the territory and the third large-scale citizens' assembly on electoral reform in Canada.

