OTTAWA, ON, March 26, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is taking steps to build a stronger and more resilient economy. That's why the Governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island are working to streamline environmental and impact assessments for major projects.

Today, the Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change, and Nature and the Honourable Darlene Compton, Minister of Land and Environment, announced the signing of the Co-operation Agreement between Prince Edward Island and Canada on Environmental and Impact Assessment.

Moving forward, the Agreement enables Canada and Prince Edward Island to implement a "one project, one review" approach that provides a streamlined, flexible assessment process that minimizes duplication for major projects in Prince Edward Island that are subject to both federal and provincial assessments. This ensures governments can decide jointly the most effective assessment process on a case-by-case basis--either by relying on Prince Edward Island's process, relying on the federal process, or implementing a coordinated federal-provincial approach.

The Agreement also promotes coordinated communication, permitting and information sharing throughout the assessment process, and affirms the importance of meaningful consultation and collaboration with Indigenous Peoples throughout the assessment process.

Overall, it provides for a less duplicative, simplified and more predictable approach while ensuring that federal and provincial responsibilities to the environment and protection of Indigenous Peoples' rights are upheld.

By signing this Agreement with Prince Edward Island, we are creating the conditions to build major infrastructure faster, just like those agreements with British Columbia, Ontario, and New Brunswick. We are attracting more investment in new infrastructure that will grow the economy, support workers and their families, and create high-paying careers from coast to coast to coast.

Quotes

"The agreement with Prince Edward Island shows how our federal and provincial governments can streamline environmental reviews and achieve a coordinated approach. By aligning processes, we can accelerate important infrastructure work, support industry development, and help more Canadians access well‑paid jobs."

- The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Government of Canada

"This agreement represents another milestone in our warm relations with Prince Edward Island and shows our commitment to efficient, responsible project reviews that protect the environment, strengthen the economy, and uphold obligations to Indigenous Peoples."

- The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change, and Nature, Government of Canada

"We are pleased to work with the Government of Canada on a simplified and predictable approach to environmental assessment. This agreement will balance environmental protection while enhancing coordination activities on permitting and eliminating duplication."

- Darlene Compton, Minister of Land and Environment, Government of Prince Edward Island,

Quick facts

In the Speech from the Throne, Prime Minister Carney committed to establishing co-operation agreements with all interested provincial governments. This is the fourth, after British Columbia (2019), New Brunswick (December 2025), and Ontario (December 2025).

The Impact Assessment Cooperation Agreement Between Canada and British Columbia enables most projects to undergo a single assessment process.

enables most projects to undergo a single assessment process. The agreement was informed by feedback from Indigenous groups, the public, industry, and stakeholders.

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada is re-engineering the impact assessment process to complete major project reviews within two years.

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SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

Contacts: Jennica Klassen, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, (343) 597-3284, [email protected]; Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of the Environment, Climate Change, and Nature, 343-552-2387, [email protected]; Media Relations, Impact Assessment Agency of Canada, 343-549-3870, [email protected]