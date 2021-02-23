Move strengthens commitment to doing what's right for Canadians and supporting customers' changing needs

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Following the recent acquisition of Primus Telecommunications by Distributel Communications Limited, comes more good news from this award-winning independent service provider: Primus is permanently removing data overage charges on all of their capped internet plans.

Earlier this year, Distributel brought together the strength of two prominent Canadian telecom companies through their acquisition of Primus to build an even stronger brand. The acquisition not only brings customers greater access to residential and business services, but it also continues the great traditions that Distributel has established - ones that offer fairness and greater value to Canadians from coast to coast.

Primus temporarily removed data overage charges in March 2020, but today they join Distributel as the only large ISP to make this decision permanent, thereby eliminating all internet overage fees.

"We are so proud to be able to do this for our customers," said Distributel CEO, Matt Stein. "Our customers' satisfaction is a top priority for us. As Canadians continue to live through the Covid-19 pandemic, more than ever before, the importance of having affordable access to unlimited internet is a necessity, and we'll be here to support their changing needs," said Stein.

This decision will help Canadians who are working from home, learning from home or staying connected from home without ever worrying about the costs associated with their internet plan.

This change is effective immediately across all capped plans, and no further customer action is required.

"We play an important role in Canadians' lives and keeping them connected to what matters most. If we've learned anything, it's that by listening to our customers, we'll always remain responsive to their changing needs," said Stein.

Established in 1988, Distributel is a national, award-winning, independent communications provider offering a wide range of consumer, business and wholesale communications services. In 2020, the company proudly achieved certification as a Great Place to Work®, earning recognition for its progressive, collaborative workplace. 100% Canadian-owned, with offices across the country and a national network, Distributel is focused on providing choice and value to Canadians. With the recent acquisition of Primus Telecommunications, the company is even better positioned to offer solutions to consumers and businesses of all sizes. Distributel offers high speed internet, TV, mobile and home phone products through its consumer brands. It delivers business solutions through the Primus and ThinkTel brands as a provider of advanced voice and data offerings for the SMB and Enterprise markets throughout Canada. The company also forges new partnerships and brings innovative services to the wholesale market. For more information, visit www.distributel.ca.

