Primus Brings Increased Speed and Expands Internet Service in Quebec

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Primus Communications, part of the Distributel group of companies, is now offering some of the highest speeds in the province through an expanded internet service footprint in Quebec, now covering an additional 71% of the region. These enhancements will make it easier for consumers to take advantage of Primus' competitive product offerings in more places throughout Canada, while enjoying the benefits of world-class high-speed connectivity.

With internet speeds of up to 400 Mbps now available, Primus' internet plans provide affordable options that meet the demands of today's busy households and businesses. The increased speed tier will allow users to stream more content on multiple devices, make video calls with no buffering, and download an hour-long video in 11 seconds.

"We always aim to do what's right for our customers and meet their growing needs. Offering increased speeds and expanding our internet service availability means that we're continuing to put our customers first, delivering on our promise to offer an outstanding customer experience," said Brad Fisher, Chief Revenue Officer at Distributel.

Launching in the coming weeks, Primus customers will be able to pair this service together with mesh Wi-Fi pods, benefiting from one of the best Wi-Fi home coverage experiences in Canada. With more Canadians learning, working and spending increased time at home, having reliable and consistently fast internet is more important than ever.

To take advantage of Primus' increased speeds and expanded service availability, go to www.primus.ca for more information and to check availability in your region.

Established in 1988, Distributel is a national, award-winning, independent communications provider offering a wide range of consumer, business and wholesale communications services. In 2020, the company proudly achieved certification as a Great Place to Work®, earning recognition for its progressive, collaborative workplace. 100% Canadian-owned, with offices across the country and a national network, Distributel is focused on providing choice and value to Canadians. With the recent acquisition of Primus Telecommunications, the company is even better positioned to offer solutions to consumers and businesses of all sizes. Distributel offers high speed internet, TV, mobile and home phone products through its consumer brands. It delivers business solutions through the Primus and ThinkTel brands as a provider of advanced voice and data offerings for the SMB and Enterprise markets throughout Canada. The company also forges new partnerships and brings innovative services to the wholesale market. For more information, visit www.distributel.ca.

