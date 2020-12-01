"PrimoCare is committed to helping Canadians have access to protective personal equipment at affordable prices during this pandemic," says George Itzkovitz, President of PrimoCare. "What makes it so incredibly unique is that it cleans, disinfects, deodorizes and destroys viruses with zero harmful chemicals."

It is easy to use, simply plug it in, remove the 3 P's from the area (people, plants and pets), adjust the program for the room size, close the door and let the machine do the work. The ozone is then converted back to oxygen and you can re-enter the room right after completion.

Made in Italy, the O3 Sanity System is being used in 19 countries and available in two formats, SANY CAR, for cars, ambulances, buses and small rooms; and SANY PLUS, for larger spaces, schools, hospitals, office buildings, gyms, restaurants, etc.

Tested at the University of Padua, Italy, one of Europe's oldest and most prestigious seats of learning established in 1212. The test was conducted by Professor of Molecular Parasitology, Andrea Crisanti a leader in his field.

About PrimoCare

PrimoCare, a company specialized in the development of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) a division of Primo International draws on its 50+ year history of expertise in globally developing and sourcing products to be your ideal turnkey vendor partner for PPE and other critical medical supplies.

SOURCE Primo International

For further information: email: [email protected], tel: 514-256-7543, ext 256