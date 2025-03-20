League Superstars will Partner with Iconic Water Brands to

Pitch Healthy Hydration All Season Long

TAMPA, Fla., March 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Primo Brands' portfolio of regional spring water and national purified water brands has been announced as the Official Water of Major League Baseball. This season, America's top water brands will fuel baseball fandom on and off the ballpark, alongside league superstars Fernando Tatis Jr., Elly de la Cruz, Yordan Alvarez, and Austin Riley. Through a 360- campaign that will feature exclusive content, local activations, and community give-back moments, the Primo Brands™ portfolio – starring regional spring water brands Arrowhead® Spring Water, Deer Park® Spring Water, Ice Mountain® Spring Water, Ozarka® Spring Water, and nationally available purified water brand Pure Life®–will be cheering on every play alongside fans, from Opening Day presented by eBaseball™: MLB PRO SPIRIT to the All-Star Game presented by Mastercard®, to the Postseason and the World Series presented by Capital One®.

PRIMO BRANDS™ ANNOUNCES ARROWHEAD®, DEER PARK®, ICE MOUNTAIN®, OZARKA® and PURE LIFE®AS OFFICIAL WATER BRANDS OF MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL (CNW Group/Primo Brands Corporation.)

"This year, our MLB activation will go beyond the ballpark to spotlight our portfolio of healthy hydration brands, with help from some of the league's top players," said Kheri Tillman, Chief Marketing Officer, Primo Brands. "Our brands have deep roots in communities all across America, where they are just as loved by the public as their local baseball teams. Not everyone can make that claim, so we're excited to place America's top water brands at the center of experiences that foster community, ignite local pride, and celebrate the talent of inspiring athletes."

MLB Superstars to Star in Season-Long Campaign; Spotlight Local Heroes

Through an integrated campaign conceived by The Lab, the in-house creative agency at Primo Brands, four of MLB's most exciting players will bring fans into their world through engaging content on social media, surprise fan interactions, and local programs. Here, this season's athlete partners share how they're stepping up to the plate to champion healthy hydration:

Elly de la Cruz ; Partnering with Pure Life® and Ice Mountain® Spring Water

"I am so proud to call Cincinnati home - this city and its fans have given me so much, which is why I'm excited by the surprises we have in store for the city this season. I'm looking forward to working with the Pure Life® brand to spotlight the amazing work local heroes are doing right here in Cincinnati , and to raise awareness of the Pure Life Project™, whose mission is to make their water even more accessible to communities who need it most.

With Ice Mountain® Spring Water, I'm going to give America a look at what makes Cincinnati, and all of the Midwest, such a nice place." Follow Elly, Pure Life® and Ice Mountain® Spring Water on Instagram: @la_cocoa_____18 @purelifeus @icemountainwtr

Austin Riley ; Partnering with Deer Park ® Spring Water

"I can't wait to show fans genuine southern hospitality this summer when Atlanta hosts the MLB All-Star Game in July. I'm partnering with Deer Park ® Spring Water , which has been hydrating this city for over 150 years, to introduce America to some of the people who make this region such a great place to live and play through their creativity and generosity." Follow Austin and Deer Park ® Spring Water on Instagram: @austin_riley27 @deerparkwtr





"We're all proudly Texan here in the Great State of Texas, just like Ozarka ® Spring Water . Everything is bigger here, especially the need for water as temperatures rise during baseball season - so I'm excited to partner with Ozarka ® Spring Water to remind fans to reach for spring water that's sourced right here in Texas ." Follow Yordan and Ozarka ® Spring Water on Instagram: @yordan4342 @ozarkaspringwtr





"Staying hydrated is about staying fresh - and this season I'm going to introduce the West Coast to four new, fresh sparkling flavors from Arrowhead® Spring Water . Each of these new flavors hits it out of the park and is deserving of their own bat flips!" Follow Fernando and Arrowhead® Spring Water on Instagram: @tatis @arrowheadwtr

Fans can stay up to date on all of Primo Brands' MLB activations on brand social channels, on player social channels, and at MLB.com.

About Primo Brands

Primo Brands is a leading North American branded beverage company focused on healthy hydration, delivering responsibly and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points, and consumer occasions, distributed in every state and Canada.

Primo Brands has a comprehensive portfolio of highly recognizable and conveniently packaged branded beverages distributed across more than 200,000 retail outlets, including established billion-dollar brands, Poland Spring® and Pure Life®, premium brands like Saratoga® and Mountain Valley®, regional leaders such as Arrowhead®, Deer Park®, Ice Mountain®, Ozarka®, and Zephyrhills®, purified brands including Primo Water® and Sparkletts®, and flavored and enhanced brands like Splash Refresher™ and AC+ION®. These product offerings are sold directly across retail channels, including mass, food, convenience, natural, drug, wholesale, distributors, and home improvement, as well as food service accounts in North America.

Primo Brands also has extensive direct-to-consumer offerings with its industry-leading line-up of innovative water dispensers, which create consumer connectivity through recurring water purchases across its Direct Delivery, Exchange and Refill businesses. Through Direct Delivery, Primo Brands delivers sustainable hydration solutions direct to home and business consumers. Through its Exchange business, consumers can visit approximately 26,500 retail locations and purchase a pre-filled, multi-use bottle of water that can be exchanged after use for a discount on the next purchase. Through its Refill business, consumers have the option to refill empty multi-use bottles at approximately 23,500 self-service refill stations. Primo Brands also offers water filtration units for home and business customers across North America.

For more information, please visit www.primobrands.com.

About Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB has achieved back-to-back attendance gains for the first time in 12 years with an overall increase of +11% and 80% of Clubs welcoming more fans over the last two seasons following extensive rule changes that have improved the quality of play on the field. With the 2024 season featuring the best time of game in 40 years and the most stolen bases in 109 years, MLB viewership increased across all its national media partners, grew international viewership by +18%, set another record for MLB.TV streaming with more than 14 billion minutes watched and earned League of the Year honors from Sports Business Journal and the CLIOS. As the league increased its marketing efforts and promotion of star players like 2024 NL MVP Shohei Ohtani and 2024 AL MVP Aaron Judge, MLB has significantly increased its younger fan base as evidenced through viewership, social media, ticket purchasing, and participation metrics. Through its MLB Together social responsibility efforts, MLB remains committed to making a positive impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world. With the continued success of MLB Network, MLB digital platforms and local media production and distribution, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America's National Pastime and a truly global game. To learn more about MLB, please visit www.mlb.com.

