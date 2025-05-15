Primo Brands Releases Inaugural Sustainability Report Underscoring Commitment to Healthy Hydration and Environmental Stewardship

TAMPA, Fla. and STAMFORD, Conn., May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Primo Brands, a leading North American branded beverage company, today announced the release of its inaugural 2024 Sustainability Report. The report highlights progress towards previously released goals and the newly combined organization's go-forward sustainability priorities. Primo Brands' mission is to Hydrate a Healthy America™ by providing quality drinking water responsibly, through water and environmental stewardship, circular packaging including reuse and refill, and investing in people and communities.

"We are proud to launch our inaugural sustainability report as a unified organization," said Robbert Rietbroek, Chief Executive Officer of Primo Brands. "This report reflects our go-forward strategy to meet the healthy hydration needs of millions while advancing water and environmental stewardship, circular packaging solutions, and community-focused initiatives. It's an important milestone in our journey as we continue to deliver healthy hydration sustainably and to create value for our communities, customers, and the planet."

As part of its strategy, Primo Brands' 2024 Sustainability Report underscores four key focus areas:

Water Stewardship: Primo Brands strives to enhance the responsible management of water resources by working closely with regional and local communities -- ultimately supporting the availability of high-quality drinking water for the long-term.

This area is comprised of efforts to reduce emissions from its transportation and electricity utilization and collaborate with packaging suppliers and third-party carriers to drive reduction within its supply chain. People and Community: Primo Brands aims to be an employer of choice by helping to support its associates' growth and serving as a force for good in local communities through environmental stewardship, education, advocacy and support before and during times of crisis.

A Journey Into the Future

The report also introduces a new 10-year sustainability roadmap to achieve goals set forth by the organization. Goals include:

Water Stewardship: Invest in high-priority watersheds Aim to replenish 100% of water used or displaced by Primo Brands' bottling operations by 2035 Aim to increase water efficiency by 27%, resulting in 348 million gallons saved

Circular Packaging: Aim to design 100% of beverage packaging to be recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2035 Aim for 50% of our beverage packaging to be made from recycled or renewable materials in 2035. Aim to increase the volume share of gallons sold through reusable solutions to 33% or more by 2030 Aim for zero waste to landfill at all factories by 2035

People & Communities: Strive for zero accidents and injuries Aim to reduce voluntary turnover by 10% by 2025 Aim for 100% of associates to receive a performance review annually Aim to donate on average 1MM+ 12L case equivalents of water each year



Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction:

Aim to set Scope 1 & 2 energy intensity goals for our factories in 2025 Aim to execute identified opportunities from 2024 energy audit in top 8 factories by 2026 Aim to save 10 million miles in 2025 through route optimization Aim to increase the percentage of trucks in fleet powered by alternative fuels Aim to reduce Scope 3 packaging emissions through recycled content and reuse



"Our sustainability goals are ambitious by design, and they reflect the urgency of the challenges we face and our belief that business can and should be a force for good," said Charles Fogg, Chief Sustainability Officer at Primo Brands. "Sustainability is foundational to who we are. These goals help us build on that foundation with greater clarity, alignment, and accountability, as we continue to lead with purpose and measurable impact."

The report was developed using the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Index (non-alcoholic beverage industry standards).

For more information on Primo Brands' sustainability progress, please view the full report at primobrands.com/sustainability/.

Note: In 2018, approximately 29.1% of PET bottles & jars were recycled across the United States. Recycling rates of PET vary across regions and recycling programs with bottle deposit return systems achieving the highest recycling rates up to 2.5 times the national average. Existing forms of mechanical recycling diminish the quality of plastic with each recycling attempt, although work is being done to try to find ways in which recycling might restore this quality.

About Primo Brands

Primo Brands is a leading North American branded beverage company focused on healthy hydration, delivering responsibly sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points, and consumer occasions, distributed in every U.S. state and Canada.

Primo Brands has a comprehensive portfolio of highly recognizable and conveniently packaged branded water and beverages that reach consumers whenever, wherever, and however they hydrate through distribution across retail outlets, away from home such as hotels and hospitals, and food service accounts, as well as direct delivery to homes and businesses. These brands include established "billion-dollar brands" Poland Spring® and Pure Life®, premium brands like Saratoga® and The Mountain Valley®, regional leaders such as Arrowhead®, Deer Park®, Ice Mountain®, Ozarka®, and Zephyrhills®, purified brands including Primo Water™ and Sparkletts®, and flavored and enhanced brands like Splash Refresher™ and AC+ION®. Primo Brands also has an industry-leading line-up of innovative water dispensers, which create consumer connectivity through recurring water purchases.

Primo Brands operates a vertically integrated coast-to-coast network that distributes its brands to more than 200,000 retail outlets, as well as directly reaching consumers through its Direct Delivery, Exchange and Refill offerings. Through Direct Delivery, Primo Brands delivers responsibly sourced hydration solutions direct to home and business customers. Through its Exchange business, consumers can visit approximately 26,500 retail locations and purchase a pre-filled, multi-use bottle of water that can be exchanged after use for a discount on the next purchase. Through its Refill business, consumers have the option to refill empty multi-use bottles at approximately 23,500 self-service refill stations. Primo Brands also offers water filtration units for home and business customers across North America.

Primo Brands is a leader in reusable beverage packaging, helping to reduce waste through its multi-serve bottles and innovative brand packaging portfolio, which includes recycled plastic, aluminum, and glass. Primo Brands has a portfolio of over 90 springs and actively manages water resources to help assure a steady supply of quality, safe drinking water today and in the future. Primo Brands also helps conserve over 28,000 acres of land across the U.S. and Canada. Primo Brands is proud to partner with the International Bottled Water Association ("IBWA") in North America, which supports strict adherence to safety, quality, sanitation, and regulatory standards for the benefit of consumer protection. Primo Brands is committed to supporting the communities it serves, investing in local and national programs and delivering hydration solutions following natural disasters and other local community challenges.

Primo Brands employs more than 13,000 associates with dual headquarters in Tampa, Florida, and Stamford, Connecticut.

For more information, please visit http://www.primobrands.com.

