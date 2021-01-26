COVID-19 vaccines may require extremely cold storage temperatures, with some as low as minus 70 degrees Celsius (minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit). A Primex OneVue Sense temperature sensor with a cryogenic probe can monitor storage units as low as minus 200 degrees Celsius (minus 328 degrees Fahrenheit). When paired with the OneVue Monitor TM automated monitoring software solution, the integrated system provides real-time alerts if vaccine storage temperatures fluctuate outside of the specified temperature range, helping maintain vaccine safety and effectiveness. The system also archives all recorded temperatures to ensure compliance.

"Any breach in temperature control can degrade a vaccine, making it lose its full potency," said Paul Shekoski, CEO for Primex. "With the Primex OneVue platform, customers have peace of mind knowing that the vaccine will always remain at the proper temperature."

In addition to temperature, functionalities within OneVue include indoor air quality, differential pressure, and contact closure monitoring solutions, which can be used in hospital isolation rooms and to ensure freezer storage doors remain closed. The cloud-based software in OneVue is fully customizable, enabling users to schedule reports, alerts, and messaging to suit their specific needs and synchronize many different types of devices across a facility. There are over 40,000 Primex sensors installed in healthcare settings across Canada and the U.S.

"For nearly 50 years, healthcare providers have trusted Primex to deliver proven and reliable healthcare solutions," said Shekoski. "We are proud to be part of this monumental public health effort to ensure safe, reliable, and effective COVID-19 vaccines reach the public."

For more information about Primex OneVue Sense vaccine storage temperature monitoring solutions, visit www.primexinc.com/covid-19-vaccine-storage-monitoring

About Primex

Primex is the leading provider of solutions that automate and maintain facility compliance, increase efficiencies, enhance safety, and reduce risk for enterprise organizations in the healthcare, education, manufacturing, and government vertical markets. Primex delivers platforms that utilize a facility's existing network infrastructure to automate, monitor, document, and report essential activities usually performed by the facility management staff including time synchronization and environmental, temperature, and event monitoring. For more information, please visit the Primex website at www.primexinc.com.

