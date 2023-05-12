OTTAWA, ON , May 12, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today welcomed the appointment of the Honourable Raymonde Gagné, Senator for Manitoba, as the 46th Speaker of the Senate of Canada.

Senator Gagné has represented Manitoba as a senator since 2016 and, as a longstanding member of the Senate Committee on Official Languages, she has been a strong advocate for minority language rights. Before being appointed to the Senate, she worked in education for over 35 years, including as President of the Université de Saint-Boniface between 2003 and 2014. She is a member of the Order of Canada and the Order of Manitoba, and a recipient of the Prix Riel.

The Speaker of the Senate is one of the most important officials in Canada's Parliament. As the public face of the Senate, the Speaker presides over the Upper Chamber, enforces the rules, and makes sure proceedings run smoothly, while also retaining the ability to participate in debates with fellow senators. With this appointment, Senator Gagné will be the first female Speaker of the Senate of Canada in 44 years, and the third female Speaker since the creation of the Senate in 1867.

Senator Gagné replaces the Honourable George Furey, who is retiring from the Senate after serving as a Senator for Newfoundland and Labrador since 1999. As the 45th Speaker of the Senate from 2015 to 2023, Senator Furey presided over the Senate as it underwent important changes to become a more independent, transparent, and non-partisan chamber, with the selection process for senators becoming open to all Canadians in 2016. In recognition of his many years of service to Canadians, Senator Furey was appointed to the King's Privy Council for Canada earlier today.

"Senator Gagné has a reputation for productive, objective, and balanced insights, and brings a wealth of experience to the role of Speaker of the Senate. I am confident she will maintain the integrity of the Upper Chamber and uphold Canadians' confidence in their democratic institutions. I congratulate her on her appointment, and I thank Senator Furey for his work in building a more open and accountable Senate during his eight years as Speaker."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

The Senate is the Upper House in Canada's parliamentary democracy. It unites a diverse group of accomplished Canadians in service of their country. Created to counterbalance representation by population in the House of Commons, the Senate not only defends regional interests, it also creates space for the voices of historically underrepresented groups like Indigenous Peoples, racialized communities, and women.

In 2016, the selection process for senators was opened to all Canadians. Candidate submissions are reviewed by the Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments, which provides recommendations to the Prime Minister.

The Speaker of the Senate is appointed by the Governor General on the advice of the Prime Minister.

The Speaker of the Senate ranks fourth in the Table of Precedence for Canada , after the Governor General, the Prime Minister, and the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. For this reason, in addition to the duties as presiding officer of the Senate, the Speaker is often called upon to represent the Senate, and sometimes the country, at national and international events.

The King's Privy Council for Canada was established under the Constitution Act, 1867 to provide advice to the Governor General. It includes all past and present federal cabinet ministers, as well as a number of select persons honoured for their contributions to Canada. Members are appointed by the Governor General, on the recommendation of the Prime Minister.

