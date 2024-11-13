Prime Minister welcomes reappointment of Nancy Bélanger as Commissioner of Lobbying

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today welcomed the reappointment of Nancy Bélanger as Commissioner of Lobbying, effective December 30, 2024.

Ms. Bélanger, whose legal career with the federal public service spans more than three decades, was first appointed as Commissioner of Lobbying in 2017. In this role, she is responsible for regulating federal lobbying activities. This includes administering the Lobbying Act and the Lobbyists' Code of Conduct to ensure lobbying activities by federal officials are transparent and ethical as well as raising awareness of lobbying requirements among stakeholders.

Quote

"Ms. Bélanger has dedicated her career to public service, including as Commissioner of Lobbying for the past seven years. I am confident that she will continue to serve Canadians well through her renewed mandate."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Facts

The Commissioner of Lobbying is an independent Agent of Parliament, appointed under the Lobbying Act for a term of seven years. Agents of Parliament are completely independent of the government of the day and report directly to Parliament, through the Speaker of the House of Commons.

for a term of seven years. Agents of Parliament are completely independent of the government of the day and report directly to Parliament, through the Speaker of the House of Commons. Ms. Bélanger was initially appointed following an open, transparent, and merit-based selection process.

This appointment was made by the Governor in Council after consultation with the leader of each recognized party in the Senate and the House of Commons and approval by resolution of both Houses of Parliament.

The Office of the Commissioner of Lobbying was established in 2008 under the Lobbying Act to support the Commissioner of Lobbying.

Biographical Note

Associated Link

