KYIV, UKRAINE, Feb. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Two years ago today, Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and with it, unleashed an attack on democracy, freedom, and the rules-based international order. Despite Russia's relentless assault, Ukrainians are standing strong, and Canada will stand with them, for as long as it takes.

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, is visiting Ukraine today, alongside international partners, to reaffirm Canada's ongoing and unwavering support for Ukraine.

As part of this visit, Prime Minister Trudeau and the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, held a bilateral meeting to discuss the situation on the ground and Ukraine's needs over the coming months. The two leaders signed a new, historic agreement on security cooperation between Canada and Ukraine to establish a strategic security partnership.

The agreement builds on the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, and outlines key, long-term security commitments for Canada to continue supporting Ukraine as it defends its sovereignty and territorial integrity, protects its people, and rebuilds its economy for the future. As part of this commitment, Canada will provide $3.02 billion in critical financial and military support to Ukraine in 2024.

In addition, the Prime Minister announced new support for Ukraine's resilience and recovery efforts. This includes:

$75 million in peace and security assistance, which includes demining, cyber support, and intelligence support.

$15 million in preservation assistance, specifically supporting the completion of the National Museum of the Holodomor-Genocide in Kyiv, helping preserve the memory of victims and survivors of the Holodomor, a systemic and heinous campaign of deliberate starvation by the Soviet regime that killed millions across Ukraine in 1932 and 1933.

The Prime Minister also announced the allocation of funding to the following:

Up to $39 million in development assistance, to provide access to essential mental health services for vulnerable populations, help build food systems that are more resilient, and support efforts by local communities toward reconstruction and recovery.

Over $22 million in humanitarian assistance, to support trusted United Nations and Red Cross partners in delivering critical assistance, including emergency health interventions, protection services, shelter, water, sanitation, and food, as well as the promotion of respect for international humanitarian law.

Over $18 million in peace, security, and stabilization assistance, to support projects ranging from demining, to reducing threats from nuclear or radiological materials and chemical weapons, to countering disinformation.

While in Ukraine, Prime Minister Trudeau joined President Zelenskyy, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, and the Prime Minister of Belgium, Alexander De Croo, to visit Hostomel Airport and the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine, where they paid tribute to the countless brave Ukrainians who have been killed, injured, or displaced since the start of Russia's war of aggression.

This day serves as a reminder of what Ukraine is fighting for – the values of peace, justice, and democracy. To the civilians-turned-soldiers fighting to protect their homeland, the volunteers providing care to those injured, and all Ukrainians who remain defiant in the face of Russia's attacks, know that Canada is with you. We will continue to work closely with our Allies and international partners to support Ukraine and Ukrainians as they continue to fight for their freedom, for their independence, and for democracy.

Quotes

"When Putin ordered his tanks across the Ukrainian border, he thought Kyiv would fall; that President Zelenskyy would cave; that the free world would stand by. Two years on, Ukrainians are resolute as they defend democracy, freedom, and their identity – and Canada's support is unwavering. Today, standing shoulder to shoulder with our Allies and partners, Canada committed to further assistance, including military and humanitarian support, for Ukraine. We will stand with Ukraine with whatever it takes, for as long as it takes. Slava Ukraini!"

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

"As the brave people of Ukraine continue their heroic resistance against Putin's illegal and barbaric invasion, after two long years of brutal fighting, Canada is unwavering in our support for Ukraine. Today we stand united and say to the people of Ukraine: We will keep the faith. We will never abandon you. Our determination is absolute. Slava Ukraini!"

— The Hon. Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance

"On the second anniversary of Russia's illegal, full-scale invasion of Ukraine, we salute the exemplary courage and strength of the people of Ukraine. Canada will always stand with them in their fight for freedom. Today's agreement demonstrates Canada's commitment to providing Ukraine with the assistance that it needs to fight against Russian aggression and win. Ukraine's fight is our fight too, and we will be there for Ukrainians until they win this war."

— The Hon. Bill Blair, Minister of National Defence

Quick Facts

This is Prime Minister Trudeau's third visit to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022 . The Prime Minister was accompanied for this visit by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Chrystia Freeland , and the Minister of National Defence, Bill Blair .

since the start of full-scale invasion on . The Prime Minister was accompanied for this visit by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, , and the Minister of National Defence, . In Ukraine , the Prime Minister met bilaterally and multilaterally with: The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen The Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni The Prime Minister of Belgium , Alexander De Croo

, the Prime Minister met bilaterally and multilaterally with: The measures announced today build on other recent announcements, including: New sanctions targeting over 160 individuals and entities that are part of Russia's military-industrial sector and have helped facilitate sanctions evasion. Enacting groundbreaking legislation that enables the assets of sanctioned individuals and individuals to be seized, for the benefit of Ukraine . Working with G7 allies to ensure that Russian central banks assets remain frozen in our jurisdictions until Russia compensates Ukraine for the damage it has caused. Contributions of $60 million to the Ukraine Defense Contact Group Air Force Capability Coalition to support the setup of a sustainable F-16 fighter aircraft capability in Ukraine and over $273 million in new equipment for Canadian Armed Forces personnel in Latvia , where Canada leads the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group. Canada's co-chairing, with Ukraine , of the new International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, which coordinates international efforts to bring Ukrainian children – who were unlawfully deported or forcibly transferred by Russia – home to their families and communities. An investment of over $475,000 to support Pro Bono Ontario's Ukrainian Refugee Legal Relief Initiative, which assists Ukrainian nationals seeking refuge in Canada as a result of Russia's armed invasion of Ukraine .

Since the beginning of 2022, Canada has committed over $13.3 billion in funding to support Ukraine . This includes: $4 billion in military assistance, such as M777 howitzers, Leopard 2 main battle tanks, armoured combat support vehicles, hundreds of thousands of rounds of ammunition, high-resolution drone cameras, thermal clothing, body armour, fuel, and more. $7.4 billion in financial support. $352.5 million in humanitarian assistance, including support for emergency health interventions, protection services, and essentials such as shelter, water, sanitation, and food. Programming also addresses child protection, mental health support, and prevention and response to sexual and gender-based violence. $186 million in development assistance, such as $15 million from Canada's $100 million contribution to the Canada-International Finance Corporation Facility for Resilient Food Systems. $198 million in security and stabilization assistance.

has committed over in funding to support . This includes: Canadian Armed Forces members are supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the United Kingdom and Poland under Operation UNIFIER, providing training on a range of military skills. Between 2015 and 2024, Canada trained more than 40,000 members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as part of this operation. They have also been assisting with the delivery of military aid for Ukraine from Canada and on behalf of our Allies and partners.

in the and under Operation UNIFIER, providing training on a range of military skills. Between 2015 and 2024, trained more than 40,000 members of the Armed Forces of as part of this operation. They have also been assisting with the delivery of military aid for from and on behalf of our Allies and partners. Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine , Canada has welcomed more than 220,000 Ukrainians. We are helping Ukrainian families find a safe, temporary home and have put support services in place for their arrival. This includes temporary financial assistance and access to federally funded settlement services, such as language training and employment-related services.

full-scale invasion of , has welcomed more than 220,000 Ukrainians. We are helping Ukrainian families find a safe, temporary home and have put support services in place for their arrival. This includes temporary financial assistance and access to federally funded settlement services, such as language training and employment-related services. Canada and Ukraine have long been steadfast partners and close friends. In 1991, Canada became the first Western country to recognize Ukraine's independence. Today, 1.3 million people of Ukrainian descent call Canada home – the largest Ukrainian diaspora in the Western world. In 2022, total bilateral trade between our two countries was valued at over $421 million.

