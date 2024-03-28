OTTAWA, ON, March 28, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that the Prime Minister of France, Gabriel Attal, will travel to Canada from April 10 to 12, 2024.

Canada and France enjoy a strong relationship rooted in close co-operation and shared history, culture, and values.

Prime Minister Attal's visit to Canada will provide an opportunity to advance our work on shared priorities including climate action, conservation, and building a net zero economy; growing trade; reaffirming our unwavering commitment to promote the French language and francophone cultures; and protecting democracy and human rights around the world – including in support of Ukraine against Russia's brutal war of aggression.

On April 10 and 11, Prime Minister Attal will be in Ottawa, where he will meet with Prime Minister Trudeau to strengthen bilateral co-operation, with a focus on climate action. Prime Minister Attal will also meet with the Governor General of Canada, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon.

Following the Ottawa portion of his visit, Prime Minister Attal will visit Québec City and Montréal on April 11 and 12.

"Canada and France are friends united by a shared language, a shared history, and shared values. I look forward to welcoming Prime Minister Attal to Canada and to working together to advance some of our shared priorities, from climate action, to trade, to protecting democracy. Together, we can make life better for people on both sides of the Atlantic."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

This will be Prime Minister Attal's first official visit to Canada , and his first official travel outside of the European Union since he became Prime Minister.

, and his first official travel outside of the European Union since he became Prime Minister. As a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, the G7, and the G20, a founding member of the European Union, and a leading partner in La Francophonie, France is a key ally for Canada on the international stage.

is a key ally for on the international stage. In 2023, France was Canada's third largest merchandise export market in the European Union, and its twelfth-largest trading partner globally, with two-way merchandise trade totalling $12 .9 billion.

was third largest merchandise export market in the European Union, and its twelfth-largest trading partner globally, with two-way merchandise trade totalling .9 billion. In 2023, Canadian exports to France amounted to $4 .3 billion, while imports from France totalled $8 .6 billion.

amounted to .3 billion, while imports from totalled .6 billion. In France , Canada is represented by an embassy in Paris and consulates in Lyon , Nice , and Toulouse. France is represented in Canada by its embassy in Ottawa and consulates in Vancouver , Toronto , Montréal, Québec City, and Moncton .

