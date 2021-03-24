Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to join Peter Mansbridge in a special edition of The Bridge

This exclusive presentation from SiriusXM Canada will air Wednesday, March 24 at 1:00 pm and 6:00 pm on Canada Talks

TORONTO, March 24, 2021 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada announced today an exclusive broadcast with iconic Canadian newscaster Peter Mansbridge, who will interview Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a special edition of his popular podcast and show, The Bridge.

The show will air Wednesday, March 24 at 1:00 pm and 6:00 pm Eastern Time on Canada Talks (SiriusXM 167), and will be available immediately following on the SiriusXM App. The episode will re-air on Canada Talks on Thursday, March 25 at 7:00 am, 11:00 am and 7:00 pm, as well as on Friday, March 26 at 10:00 am and 4:00 pm ET.

"It's a very big deal to have the Prime Minister on your network," said Peter Mansbridge. "I am happy to bring this interview to SiriusXM Canada, and I know my colleagues are proud to be hosting this important discussion with the country's leader."

The interview will delve into subjects ranging from the pandemic and Canada's vaccine rollout, to the country's relationship with China, and the possibility of a federal election this year.

"As part of our commitment to bringing high quality Canadian content to our subscribers, we are very pleased to be presenting this exclusive interview with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau," said John Lewis, Senior Vice-President, Programming and Operations, SiriusXM Canada. "Our partnership with Peter Mansbridge continues to grow and highlights the strong caliber of content we will have for Canadian listeners today and in the future."

Earlier this year, SiriusXM Canada announced a collaborative relationship with Mansbridge, which included the addition of his acclaimed show The Bridge to the streaming service's exclusive and popular podcast line-up. As of February 25, SiriusXM Canada and Mansbridge have also debuted Good Talk - a brand-new weekly Thursday evening show and podcast with Chantal Hébert and Bruce Anderson. Together, the panelists tackle some of the most pressing issues facing the country today.

SiriusXM subscribers with streaming access can enjoy SiriusXM Podcasts via the mobile app or online at www.siriusxm.ca/podcasts.

