OTTAWA, ON, June 29, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today congratulated Harriet Solloway on her appointment as Public Sector Integrity Commissioner of Canada for a term of seven years, effective September 27, 2023.

Reporting directly to Parliament, the Public Sector Integrity Commissioner of Canada works to strengthen accountability and oversight of government operations, with jurisdiction over most federal public sector organizations, including the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Crown corporations. The Office of the Public Sector Integrity Commissioner investigates wrongdoing in the federal public sector and helps protect whistleblowers and those who participate in investigations from reprisal. The Office is an independent federal organization that was created in 2007 under the Public Servants Disclosure Protection Act.

Over the course of her career, Ms. Solloway has worked to promote justice, accountability, and legal reform, both domestically and internationally. She is an expert in administrative law and has extensive experience in leading investigations and organizational change.

