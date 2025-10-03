OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced that he will travel to Washington, D.C., United States of America, on the evening of October 6, 2025, ahead of a working visit and meeting with the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, on October 7.

Canada and the U.S. each launched consultations last month that will inform preparations for the first joint review of CUSMA. The Prime Minister's working visit will focus on shared priorities in a new economic and security relationship between Canada and the U.S.

The Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) comprises the world's second-largest free trade region, catalysing economic growth and high-quality careers for workers across North America, and jointly accounting for almost a third of GDP.

Canada has the lowest average tariff rate of any American trading partner, with 85% of Canada's trade with the U.S. being tariff-free.

