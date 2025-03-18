IQALUIT, NU, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Now more than ever, we need to reaffirm Canadian sovereignty by strengthening our military, bolstering our Arctic security, and unleashing the North's economic potential.

Prime Minister Carney was today in Iqaluit, Nunavut, to announce initiatives in partnership with Inuit leaders to build the Nunavut economy and strengthen Canadian security and sovereignty in the Arctic.

First, Prime Minister Carney announced that Canada intends to partner with Australia to develop advanced Over-the-Horizon Radar technology. This partnership will include developing Canada's Arctic Over-the-Horizon Radar system, an investment of more than $6 billion that will provide early warning radar coverage from threats to the Arctic. A key component of Canada's NORAD modernization plan, the radar system's long-range surveillance and threat tracking capabilities will detect and deter threats across the North. Collaboration with Australia on this critical technology will further deepen our long-standing bilateral defence relationship, while supporting Canada's commitment to strengthening North American defences in partnership with the United States.

The Prime Minister confirmed the partnership in his call with the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, earlier today.

Second, Prime Minister Carney announced that Canada will take on a greater, sustained, and year-round Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) presence in the Arctic – an investment of nearly $420 million to protect our sovereignty across land, air, and sea. With an expansion of its Northern and Arctic operations and training exercises, and the deployment of more personnel, the CAF will be better placed to defend Canada's Arctic presence and sovereignty­ – while enabling greater collaboration with NATO Allies.

Third, to advance reconciliation with First Nations, Inuit, and Métis, Prime Minister Carney announced over $253 million in new support to build a stronger economy across Nunavut, including:

$94 million to upgrade power plants in Cambridge Bay , Gjoa Haven , Igloolik , and Iqaluit . These important energy upgrades will ensure that Nunavut communities have access to safe and dependable power.

to upgrade power plants in , , , and . These important energy upgrades will ensure that communities have access to safe and dependable power. Almost $74 million to improve critical housing infrastructure, accelerate housing development, and help meet the growing demand for affordable housing.

to improve critical housing infrastructure, accelerate housing development, and help meet the growing demand for affordable housing. Almost $66 million to build, renovate, and repair hundreds more homes across Nunavut , including for Indigenous Peoples and underserved groups.

to build, renovate, and repair hundreds more homes across , including for Indigenous Peoples and underserved groups. $20 million to help the Nunavut Nukkiksautiit Corporation complete the first phase of the development of its hydroelectricity facility which will, once complete, provide renewable energy security and create jobs across Nunavut .

Following a positive and constructive meeting with the Premier of Nunavut, P.J. Akeeagok, the two leaders agreed to continue to work together in partnership on shared priorities in the Arctic.

The Prime Minister also met with Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated as well as the President of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, Natan Obed, to reinforce the fundamental importance of their leadership and to establish a link of collaboration on major infrastructure projects.

With an enhanced Arctic focus, the Canadian government is improving our military readiness, creating more high-paying jobs, and growing a stronger economy across the North. Working closely with Indigenous Peoples and our Allies, we will fortify the Arctic by strengthening our year-round presence, accelerating defence spending, unleashing the North's economic potential, and reasserting Canada's sovereignty and security.

"Canada is, and forever will be, an Arctic nation, and we can never take our sovereignty and security in the region for granted. Our government will strengthen Canada's Arctic security, bolster partnerships with our closest Allies, unleash the North's economic potential, and reaffirm reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples. Canada will remain a strong, secure, and sovereign nation."

— The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

The Arctic region is central to Canada's national identity, prosperity, and security. The Canadian Arctic covers 40 per cent of Canada's territory and more than 70 per cent of its coastline.

