NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - The international system is facing a rupture. This period of profound change is creating new challenges that Canada is confronting, and opportunities that we are well positioned to seize. At this hinge moment, Canada is building our strength at home, diversifying our partnerships abroad, and creating a web of new connections to pursue our interests.

This week, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, attended the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), where he advanced key missions to create new opportunities for Canadian workers and strengthen our collaboration with reliable partners and allies around the world.

To diversify Canada's diplomatic, trade, and security relationships, the Prime Minister met with leaders from Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin America, and the Caribbean. He emphasised Canada's work to fast-track nation-building projects and expand export markets, our commitment to free trade and fair market access, and the opportunities that exist to empower workers in Canada with high-quality careers as we build new and stronger investment ties with partner countries.

At UNGA, Prime Minister Carney announced $207 million in new international assistance to improve global children's nutrition, address climate change, and reinforce biodiversity. Projects supported by this assistance will help global partners tackle shared challenges and open new opportunities for partnerships in other sectors.

Canada also announced $60 million to support multilateral efforts to stabilise the situation in Haiti. This includes:

$40 million in support of international security efforts in Haiti .

in support of international security efforts in . $20 million to address transnational organized crime in the region, including gun and drug trafficking.

The Prime Minister participated in a number of summits and forums that advanced key missions:

At the High-Level Segment of the International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement on the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, he affirmed Canada's formal recognition of the State of Palestine, reinforcing Canada's support for a two-state solution to build lasting peace in the Middle East . Underscoring the urgent need for a peaceful resolution of the conflict, the Prime Minister reiterated Canada's calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza , the release of all hostages, the protection of civilians, and the rapid scale-up of humanitarian relief. He also announced over $47 million in new funding to strengthen economic resilience, judicial systems, governance structures, and democratization efforts in the West Bank and Gaza , bringing Canada's total funding for life-saving assistance to the West Bank and Gaza to more than $400 million.

formal recognition of the State of Palestine, reinforcing support for a two-state solution to build lasting peace in the . Underscoring the urgent need for a peaceful resolution of the conflict, the Prime Minister reiterated calls for an immediate ceasefire in , the release of all hostages, the protection of civilians, and the rapid scale-up of humanitarian relief. He also announced over $47 million in new funding to strengthen economic resilience, judicial systems, governance structures, and democratization efforts in the and , bringing total funding for life-saving assistance to the and to more than $400 million. Alongside the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Carney co-chaired a meeting to mobilise international action for the safe return, reintegration, and rehabilitation of Ukrainian children who have been illegally deported or forcibly taken by the Russian Federation . During the meeting, leaders agreed to accelerate work toward this goal and to ensure the human dimension of Russia's illegal war of aggression is kept front and centre in peace efforts. The Prime Minister and the President will continue their advocacy through the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, which is co-led by Canada and Ukraine .

. During the meeting, leaders agreed to accelerate work toward this goal and to ensure the human dimension of illegal war of aggression is kept front and centre in peace efforts. The Prime Minister and the President will continue their advocacy through the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, which is co-led by and . As G7 President, the Prime Minister will also address the First Biennial Summit for a Sustainable, Inclusive and Resilient Global Economy on September 24 . He will underscore Canada's support for multilateral co-operation to help developing countries access affordable financing and advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. At the G7 Summit in Kananaskis earlier this year, Canada announced $391 .3 million to catalyse private capital to accelerate economic growth and development projects around the world.

During his visit, Prime Minister Carney met with the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, and reiterated Canada's commitment to a strong and effective United Nations – one that can meet current and future challenges as we work to deliver concrete results for Canadians and people everywhere.

Quotes

"Canada is a determined and ambitious nation that is rising to the challenges of a new age, and is helping build a world where prosperity is shared, where security is collective, and where peace is lasting. As the United Nations looks ahead to the next 80 years, Canada is building our economy, diversifying our trade relationships, and investing in our defence, so that we can lead our partners into a new era of international co-operation. In this new era, Canada's leadership will no longer be defined by the strength of our values, but by the value of our strength."

— The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

"As the United Nations marks 80 years, Canada is stepping up to show that principled leadership matters. In a time when multilateralism is under strain, Canada remains a steadfast defender of the United Nations Charter, human rights, free trade, and peace and security worldwide. We are not only committed to these values – we are ready to lead in advancing them."

— The Hon. Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs

"This UNGA comes at a critical time in the world. Both Prime Minister Carney and Minister Anand have made a real difference in advancing Canada's interests and values on a number of fronts. They've covered an extraordinary range of issues with great skill and impact."

— Bob Rae, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Canada to the United Nations

Quick facts

At UNGA, Prime Minister Carney was accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Anita Anand .

. Under the theme of "Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights", this year's UNGA coincided with the 80 th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations.

anniversary of the founding of the United Nations. Canada has actively contributed to the United Nations since its creation, including as its seventh-largest donor, contributing approximately over $2.2 billion in 2023 to initiatives that advance sustainable development, promote human rights, address urgent humanitarian needs, and uphold international peace and security. Canada also hosts the International Civil Aviation Organization, a United Nations specialized agency.

has actively contributed to the United Nations since its creation, including as its seventh-largest donor, contributing approximately over in 2023 to initiatives that advance sustainable development, promote human rights, address urgent humanitarian needs, and uphold international peace and security. also hosts the International Civil Aviation Organization, a United Nations specialized agency. Canada co-chairs, with Ukraine , the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children. The Coalition co-ordinates joint efforts and co-operation between Ukraine and partner states to address the issue of the unlawful deportation and forced transfer of Ukrainian children by Russia . During UNGA, Canada and Ukraine welcomed the accession of Andorra and the European Union to the Coalition.

co-chairs, with , the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children. The Coalition co-ordinates joint efforts and co-operation between and partner states to address the issue of the unlawful deportation and forced transfer of Ukrainian children by . During UNGA, and welcomed the accession of and the European Union to the Coalition. Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022 , Canada has committed nearly $22 billion in multi-faceted assistance for Ukraine . This includes the recent allocation of $2 billion in new military assistance, including armoured vehicles, drones and counter-drone technologies, ammunition, and other urgently needed equipment.

Related products

Associated links

