Prime Minister Carney meets with Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenković

OTTAWA, ON, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Prime Minister of Croatia, Andrej Plenković, during his official visit to Canada – the first-ever visit by a sitting Croatian Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Plenković underscored the strong bilateral partnership between Canada and Croatia, rooted in close people-to-people ties, growing commercial relations, and a shared commitment to transatlantic security. Bilateral trade has grown 500% in the past decade and by a third in a year.

To build on this momentum, the leaders welcomed a new commercial agreement between Canada's Remote Robotic and Croatia's Orqa to expand drone manufacturing in Canada. This procurement will strengthen defence industries in Canada, create high-paying careers, and help equip the Canadian Armed Forces with world-class equipment.

The leaders discussed Canada's efforts to establish the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank.

The leaders agreed to deepen partnerships in critical minerals, energy, and commerce, and affirmed their strong support for Ukraine – through military and humanitarian assistance.

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SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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