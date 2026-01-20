Readout

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, on the margins of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Prime Minister Carney and President Macron reaffirmed their mutual commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Denmark, including Greenland. They underscored that decisions on the future of Greenland are for Greenland and Denmark to decide. The leaders agreed that the best way to secure the Arctic is by working together within NATO.

Prime Minister Carney and President Macron emphasised maintaining progress to support Ukraine's sovereignty and to ensure a just and lasting peace. Building on the Coalition of the Willing meeting in Paris, France, earlier this month, they highlighted the ongoing work by their two countries, alongside allies, to establish robust security guarantees – including to strengthen Ukraine's defences.

The leaders agreed to intensify the long-standing cooperation between Canada and France to ensure greater stability, security, and prosperity for people on both sides of the Atlantic. They discussed the importance of the relationship between the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the European Union, and underscored the transformative economic benefits that greater integration and cooperation could catalyse.

Prime Minister Carney and President Macron will remain in close contact.

