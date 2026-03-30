OTTAWA, ON, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, launched the process to select the next judge of the Supreme Court of Canada, who will fill the vacancy created by the upcoming retirement of Justice Sheilah L. Martin. Applications from qualified candidates will be accepted until Monday, April 27, 2026.

A non-partisan Independent Advisory Board for Supreme Court of Canada Judicial Appointments will be given the task of identifying suitable candidates who are jurists of the highest calibre, functionally bilingual, and representative of the diversity of our country. After the application period closes, the Advisory Board will review applications and submit a shortlist of highly qualified candidates to the Prime Minister for consideration.

The Prime Minister thanks Justice Martin for her leadership, excellence, and dedication on Canada's highest court. She was appointed to the Supreme Court of Canada in 2017 and previously served on the Court of Appeal of Alberta, as well as the courts of appeal of the Northwest Territories and Nunavut. In recognition of the convention of regional representation, the process will be open to all qualified applicants from Western Canada and Northern Canada.

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"The Supreme Court of Canada is a pillar of our democracy. As Canada's highest judicial body, the court – and the judges who serve on it – carry profound responsibilities and the values of integrity, independence, and the rule of law. This process will ensure the high standards that responsibility demands."

-- The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick facts

Qualified candidates who wish to be considered for the upcoming vacancy must submit an application package no later than 23:59 Pacific Daylight Time on Monday, April 27, 2026.

Those interested in applying are encouraged to first review the statutory requirements set out in the Supreme Court Act , and the qualifications and assessment criteria that will guide the Advisory Board in evaluating a candidate's suitability.

, and the qualifications and assessment criteria that will guide the Advisory Board in evaluating a candidate's suitability. Candidates may demonstrate that they satisfy the geographical requirement by reference to their bar membership, judicial appointment, or other relationship with Western Canada (British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba) and Northern Canada (Yukon, Northwest Territories, and Nunavut).

The Supreme Court of Canada consists of nine judges, including a chief justice. They are all appointed by the Governor in Council and must have been either a judge of a superior court or a member of at least 10 years' standing of the bar of a province or territory.

Justice Martin will retire from the Supreme Court of Canada effective May 30, 2026.

The Chair and members of the Advisory Board will be announced in the coming weeks.

Associated links

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]