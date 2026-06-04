TORONTO, June 4, 2026 /CNW/ - The world is changing rapidly, with intensifying economic competition, accelerating technological change, and a global race to secure the talent, infrastructure, and innovation that will define the future. Artificial intelligence (AI) is at the centre of that transformation, changing how people live and work, how businesses compete, and how countries protect their sovereignty.

While Canada has world-class talent and one of the fastest-growing digital sectors in the G7, we are among the slowest countries to adopt AI at scale. This gap risks undermining public trust, driving Canadian talent and startups abroad, and leaving critical parts of our AI ecosystem under foreign control. With the global AI market projected to reach U.S.$4.8 trillion by 2033, Canada has a limited but real opportunity to ensure AI works for all Canadians – to harness this technology to create jobs, protect Canadians, and strengthen our prosperity.

Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, launched AI for All, Canada's new national AI strategy. Over the next five years, this strategy will introduce new legislation, investments, and programs that ensure AI is adopted responsibly, in a way that truly serves all Canadians – building trust, expanding opportunities, and reinforcing control of our sovereignty.

The AI for All Strategy targets an additional $200 billion of economic growth to create 250,000 new AI-related jobs over the next five years and to increase AI adoption from just over 12% to 60% by 2034. The strategy will provide up to 90,000 AI-related jobs and work placement opportunities for young Canadians and make our industries more competitive in the global economy.

Canadians must have confidence that AI is being developed and deployed safely, transparently, and in ways that reflect our values. Built on extensive national consultations with workers, entrepreneurs, researchers, students, industry, and community leaders, Canada's AI for All Strategy is anchored in three guiding principles: building trust, creating opportunities, and reinforcing Canadian sovereignty.

To build trust, we will:

Protect Canadians from the risks and harms of AI by modernising legislative frameworks for the digital age that prioritise trust and safety and reduce the risks of AI. This includes: Strengthening protections for Canadians' personal information, including against harmful practices such as deepfakes and surveillance pricing, and introducing an online safety regime to better protect social media and chatbot users; and Improving AI transparency so Canadians are better equipped to use AI safely and responsibly, while expanding the capabilities of the Canadian AI Safety Institute to conduct transparent evaluations of AI models.

by modernising legislative frameworks for the digital age that prioritise trust and safety and reduce the risks of AI. This includes: Strengthen multinational partnerships with trusted allies in areas such as research, talent, compute, and procurement. Through the newly formed Sovereign Technology Alliance , we will attract foreign investment, showcase Canadian talent abroad, and open new markets for Canadian firms; and Canada will leverage 12 international partnerships already signed to expand Canada's AI industry, attract high-paying careers, and advance innovation.

in areas such as research, talent, compute, and procurement.

To create opportunity, we will:

Establish a National AI Literacy Initiative that will offer entry-level AI training for all Canadians . As part of this effort, AI literacy will reach 1 million entry-level post-secondary students and train more than 3,000 educators with AI learning kits in their classrooms. Free, accessible AI learning will include practical courses and sector-relevant modules.

that will offer entry-level AI training for . Provide access to trusted AI agents for every post-secondary student – from the arts and commerce to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), and medicine.

– from the arts and commerce to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), and medicine. Provide up to 90,000 AI-related jobs and work placement opportunities for young Canadians, helping them gain experience and thrive in the AI economy.

Help small and medium-sized businesses adopt AI to support workers, raise productivity, and drive breakthroughs in priority sectors such as health, energy, transportation, agriculture, manufacturing, robotics, and government services.

to support workers, raise productivity, and drive breakthroughs in priority sectors such as health, energy, transportation, agriculture, manufacturing, robotics, and government services. Launch the first AI Missions Program , with a flagship health mission to accelerate the adoption of AI in diagnostics, patient care, and system efficiency, delivering faster, better care for Canadians while strengthening Canada's life sciences and health innovation ecosystem.

, with a flagship health mission to accelerate the adoption of AI in diagnostics, patient care, and system efficiency, delivering faster, better care for Canadians while strengthening Canada's life sciences and health innovation ecosystem. Provide training and upskilling opportunities for workers from mid-career professionals to frontline workers so they can adapt to AI-enabled workplaces and access new opportunities. This includes employer-led training on AI-enhancing skills.

To reinforce sovereignty, we will:

Build the foundations of sovereign Canadian AI : compute, cloud, connectivity, data, and talent so Canadian researchers, businesses, and public institutions can build and adopt AI on Canadian terms.

: compute, cloud, connectivity, data, and talent so Canadian researchers, businesses, and public institutions can build and adopt AI on Canadian terms. Build a world-leading public AI supercomputer and invest in sovereign compute and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on high-performance computing that is sustainable and aligned with Canada's clean energy expansion, robust environmental standards, and tangible benefits for local communities.

and invest in sovereign compute and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on high-performance computing that is sustainable and aligned with Canada's clean energy expansion, robust environmental standards, and tangible benefits for local communities. Support globally competitive Canadian champions by improving access to growth capital, using government procurement as a strategic anchor customer, and helping Canadian AI companies access compute, commercialisation resources, and intellectual property protections.

by improving access to growth capital, using government procurement as a strategic anchor customer, and helping Canadian AI companies access compute, commercialisation resources, and intellectual property protections. Expand Canada's AI talent base through investments in the Canadian Institute for Advanced Research (CIFAR) AI Chairs program and accelerated entry pathways for highly skilled workers through the Global Talent Stream.

With AI for All, we will turn Canadian innovation into stronger companies, better public services, high-paying careers, and greater economic security and sovereignty. By protecting our privacy and our data, harnessing Canadian talent, and working with trusted partners, we will build a stronger, safer, and more sovereign economy. We will build a future where technology is developed and governed in ways that build Canada strong for all.

Quotes

"AI is here. The question is whether it will improve the lives of all Canadians or benefit only a few. AI can shorten our emergency room wait times and make a small business more competitive, if it is governed by Canadian values with a clear goal of improving the lives of all Canadians. That's why we need an ambitious new strategy: AI for All. We will build trust so that all Canadians are empowered to use this technology safely and with confidence. AI that builds Canada strong for all: that is our mission."

-- The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

"Canada's new AI for All Strategy is about putting artificial intelligence to work for Canadians. It will give people the confidence to use AI safely, help businesses adopt it, and ensure more of the value is created here at home. This is how we protect people, grow our economy, reflect our values, and deliver real benefits in everyday life."

-- The Hon. Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

"The global economy is rapidly transforming, and our government is focused on ensuring Canadian industry is positioned to compete and win. Our government's new AI Strategy will support responsible AI adoption and boost productivity and investment, while at the same time delivering real benefits for Canadians and protecting our digital sovereignty."

-- The Hon. Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"Canada's AI future is powered by workers. As AI is changing the future of work, we are supporting workers to adapt with it. Through this new AI strategy, we're equipping workers with the tools they need to strengthen their skills and helping them seize new opportunities in an AI-enabled economy."

-- The Hon. Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

Quick facts

At its core, AI for All is grounded in the principle that the benefits of AI must be shared widely, ensuring that workers, businesses, and all Canadians can access and benefit from this transformation.

AI is already being used across Canada to improve health care diagnostics and patient care, help farmers increase crop yields and reduce costs through precision agriculture, and strengthen transportation networks through smarter traffic management, logistics, and infrastructure maintenance.

Since March 2025, Canada's new government has signed agreements and joint statements with Australia, the European Union, Finland, Germany, India, Norway, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Sweden, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. These partnerships provide the foundation for the safe and responsible development and deployment of AI technologies, strengthen access to compute capacity, foster AI and technology adoption, and deepen connections across government, industry, and other stakeholders.

To inform AI for All, the government undertook national consultations in 2025. More than 11,000 submissions were received from workers, entrepreneurs, researchers, students, and community leaders across the country, along with insights from a 28-member expert AI Strategy Task Force that reflect diverse voices from industry, academia, unions, communities, and other groups. Key findings from these consultations were released in February 2026.

The Protecting Victims Act , introduced in December 2025, proposes to prohibit the distribution of non-consensual sexual deepfakes, increase penalties for the distribution of intimate images without consent, prohibit threats to distribute such images, and increase penalties for sexual assault on summary conviction.

, introduced in December 2025, proposes to prohibit the distribution of non-consensual sexual deepfakes, increase penalties for the distribution of intimate images without consent, prohibit threats to distribute such images, and increase penalties for sexual assault on summary conviction. Canada currently has three National AI Institutes: the Vector Institute in Toronto, Ontario; Mila – Québec Artificial Intelligence Institute in Montréal, Québec; and the Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute in Edmonton, Alberta.

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SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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