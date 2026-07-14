Canada supports affordable housing in Banff

Central to that work, the Government of Canada has launched Build Canada Homes, which is helping increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes is also helping fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It is building deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partnering with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, investments are being made across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada.

Last week, the federal government celebrated Priscilla's Place, a 33-unit affordable housing complex in Banff. Opened to residents in 2022, these homes were developed by YWCA Banff, a leading provider of affordable housing in the Banff community for more than 25 years. The building was supported by a federal investment of $6.7 million through the Affordable Housing Fund and $1.3 million through the Affordable Housing Innovation Fund.

As part of the celebration, the Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, toured these homes alongside Ebony Rempel, Chief Executive Officer, YWCA Banff, Salina McNamara, Director of Resource Development and Communication, YWCA Banff, Rae Bilodeau, Director of Operations, YWCA Banff, Karen Thomson, Secretary, YWCA Banff, Karen Shelton, Treasurer, YWCA Banff, and Joanna Haniel, resident of Priscilla's Place.

Priscilla's Place provides housing for low-income residents who face barriers to finding suitable housing in Banff, including new and extended families, women and individuals with accessibility needs.

The YWCA Banff has been the leading provider of affordable housing in the Banff community for over 25 years, accommodating over 150 residents. YWCA Banff also delivers a wide range of programs and services in the Bow Valley region - from prevention and awareness, to one-on-one support.

The Government of Canada is making the housing investments that will help strengthen Canadian supply chains and create good jobs at every step of the homebuilding process – helping to build more homes and a stronger Canadian economy at the same time.

Quotes:

"Our federal government is committed to supporting communities increasing their capacity to build and develop local solutions to homelessness. Priscilla's Place is a shining example of what can be achieved when government works hand in hand with dedicated local partners like YWCA Banff to build affordable housing." – The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"YWCA Banff has worked hard to support the workers, families, and neighbours who keep our community running, helping them stay in the community they serve. Priscilla's Place proves that when federal partners commit to communities like Banff, real housing solutions follow. We're grateful for this investment from the Government of Canada, and for the trust placed in YWCA Banff to deliver it." – Ebony Rempel, Chief Executive Officer, YWCA Banff

Quick Facts:

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. As of March 2026, the Government of Canada has committed $15.83 billion to support the creation of over 61,700 units and the repair of over 174,700 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. On September 19, 2025, the Government of Canada announced $1.5 billion top-up in loans for the AHF's New Construction Stream, to support the creation of over 5,000 new units starting in 2025-26. Additionally, the AHF's Rapid Housing Sub-Stream will be accelerated, by pulling $385 million in funding from future years.

provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. The Affordable Housing Innovation Fund is providing $615.5 million for projects that showcase new funding models and innovative building techniques. This investment is on track to support up to 24,115 total units.

is providing $615.5 million for projects that showcase new funding models and innovative building techniques. This investment is on track to support up to 24,115 total units. Funding provided for Priscilla's Place is as follows: $6.7 million from the federal government, through the Affordable Housing Fund and $1.3 million through the Affordable Housing Innovation Fund



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Build Canada Homes is ready to partner with organizations committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across Canada. Learn more about the portal and the Investment Policy Framework.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) is a federal Crown corporation and the foundation of Canada's housing system. For over 80 years, CMHC has supported the functioning of housing markets across the country through housing finance solutions -- including mortgage loan insurance and securitization -- while providing trusted, unbiased data, research and market intelligence to inform policy and decision making. Through its national presence, deep expertise in housing economics and finance, and a system-wide perspective, CMHC helps foster a more stable, well-functioning housing market that supports households, communities and the broader economy.

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SOURCE Government of Canada

Contacts: Arianna Durgerian, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]